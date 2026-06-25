Charlotte Flair has had a pretty eventful week already, but it wasn't a match or a promo that put her in the spotlight this time. Instead, it was a brief moment during a WWE live event in Sheffield that ended up following her long after she walked through the curtain. The former Women's Champion accidentally found herself at the centre of an awkward moment while making her entrance. What made it worse was that the incident was recorded from her own perspective and later circulated by fans who were in attendance. After seeing the clip make the rounds, Flair addressed the situation herself and admitted she was embarrassed by what happened.

A distraction during Charlotte Flair's entrance led to an unexpected mistake

While heading toward the ring, Flair turned her attention toward the fans in the crowd. During that moment, she failed to notice a table positioned nearby and walked straight into it, nearly losing her balance.

According to the report, WWE entrances are normally filmed so that obstacles aren't left in the performers' path. Since this was a live event rather than a televised show, the setup was slightly different, which may explain why the table caught her off guard.

Flair later shared the video herself and openly admitted that she felt embarrassed after watching it back.

The entrance botch did not stop Flair from picking up a win later in the night

The awkward moment could have easily become the lasting memory of the evening, but Flair still had a match to compete in.

She teamed up with Alexa Bliss and Tiffany Stratton against Fatal Influence during the Sheffield event. Despite the entrance mistake earlier in the night, Flair and her partners managed to secure the victory.

The match also offered another look at WWE's current live event lineup. Stratton once again teamed with Flair and Bliss while Women's Champion Rhea Ripley remains unavailable because of a knee injury.

That has led to Stratton filling a more prominent role on the ongoing tour while Ripley continues her recovery.

Charlotte Flair is not currently scheduled for Night of Champions

Even with her recent appearances on WWE live events, Flair is not expected to compete at Night of Champions.

The upcoming premium live event features two women's matches. Liv Morgan is set to face Iyo Sky in the Queen of the Ring final, while Tiffany Stratton will defend her Women's United States Championship against Jade Cargill.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Stratton's title match. The report notes that Flair could potentially become involved if Michin and B-Fab also appear, though there is no confirmation regarding their travel plans for the event.

Away from the women's division, the card includes Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match. Oba Femi and Jey Uso are also scheduled to meet in the King of the Ring final, while Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will face each other inside a Steel Cage Match.