Cody Rhodes has been sharing some fresh insight into how much longer he expects to compete in WWE and also if he can see himself following the growing trend of working a reduced schedule. He said during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that he's not really thinking about turning into a part-time performer any time soon. Despite several top WWE stars choosing that path later in their careers. He went on to explain that he still wants to be involved in everything that's going on inside the company, and has no interest in scaling back his appearances at this stage of his career.

Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Isn't Considering a Part-Time WWE Schedule

During the interview, Rhodes admitted that he doesn't really expect to be wrestling full-time, a decade from now. The 40-year-old, who turns 41 next week, said he currently feels better physically than ever, but he also acknowledged that there will be a new face leading WWE.

"Right now, I just don't think of it that way. ... I don't think too much about a limited schedule," Rhodes said, and then he added that WWE has changed a lot in recent years and he wants to keep being part of that advancement.

Looking further out, Rhodes said, "I'm turning 41 in a week, and I feel the best I've ever felt as an athlete, but I do think in ten years I will no longer be wrestling bell-to-bell. If I were to sign a new contract, maybe it would be for five years?"

Cody Rhodes Shares His Long-Term Plans for Wrestling and Retirement

Rhodes also mentioned that he and his wife Brandi Rhodes, have never set a clear retirement timeline. He said his passion for wrestling makes it a bit hard to put an end date on his career. He stated "She knows I'm addicted – it's a good addiction to have – so I can't fool her with any fictional end dates.”

He added that his daughters Liberty and Leilani, will end up steering that call."Liberty's five and by the time she's 10/11/12, I don't need to be falling no more; at least not like that."

For the time being, Cody stays locked on the idea of working full time and being part of WWE's current era. However his comment makes it clear that when times come to step away from the ring, the decision will be driven more by his family than by his body or contract status.

