WWE RAW will have Rey Fenix defending the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Ethan Page, and the title bout is now confirmed for the show. Fenix already opened the door to defending the championship across WWE brands, which he revealed last week. His next challenger is Page, who confronted the masked star during RAW. The match comes in the final RAW before Money in the Bank 2026, so the episode has a packed card beyond just the AAA title fight. Fenix has held the championship since May, when he defeated Laredo Kid, and he already defended it against several WWE names.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in ST. LOUIS! ????: 8e/5p LIVE on @Netflix! https://t.co/RAHowgHgff — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 4, 2026

Rey Fenix puts AAA title on the line against Ethan Page

Adam Pearce added the championship match in his preview for RAW, and he confirmed that Fenix will put his AAA World Cruiserweight Championship up against Ethan Page.

Their issue started last Monday after the two had a verbal exchange. Fenix later told Page he was ready to settle things inside the ring. And the pair already crossed paths in NXT back in June 2025.

Fenix won the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship from Laredo Kid in May. His reign already had title defenses against Ricky Saints, Ek Prosper, Axiom and El Hijo del Vikingo.

The champion is also dealing with Los Perros del Mal in Lucha Libre AAA, together with his brother, Penta.

Roman Reigns and other matches set for the RAW card

RAW is also the final episode before Money in the Bank 2026, which takes place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 10.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to return and confront LA Knight before their World Heavyweight Championship match at the premium live event.

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch will also meet in a No. 1 Contender's Match. Whoever wins gets a Women's World Championship match against Stephanie Vaquer at Money in the Bank.

Sol Ruca and Lola Vice will team up against Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, before their Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Austin Theory and Bron Breakker are set to face Penta and Je'Von Evans in another tag team bout.

The 946 faction also has some business to answer for, since Jaida Parker joined the group last week and ran over Jacob Fatu with her car. Fatu was taken out of the arena in an ambulance, so The Usos and Roman Reigns are left to respond on RAW.