Solo Sikoa is back with The Bloodline, and Roman Reigns already found a place for him in the group's next WWE RAW match. Reigns returned on the go-home show before Money in the Bank 2026 and set up a tag team bout against Royce Keys and OTM for next week. Jacob Fatu is out of action after 946 took him out, so The Usos expected their cousin to team up with them. But Reigns had a different plan. He brought Solo back into the family, just two weeks after 946 kidnapped him. Solo later broke his silence with a short message on WWE's official X account.

Ain't nobody safe… PEW! ???? #WWERaw https://t.co/5lA6Dv8h2q — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

Solo Sikoa Rejoins Roman Reigns' Bloodline on WWE RAW

Reigns' choice caught The Usos off guard. They expected the Tribal Chief to join them in the ring, but instead he reunited with Solo. Honestly, that's quite a turn, because Solo had earlier refused to acknowledge him and return to the OG Bloodline.

The reunion also comes after Solo was left in a difficult position, when 946 kidnapped him and abandoned him two weeks before. So now, with Fatu sidelined, he gets a spot next to Reigns and The Usos for the upcoming tag team match.

After RAW, WWE shared backstage footage of Solo on its official X account. The returning star didn't have many words for his opponents, or for anybody else standing in his way.

"I'm back. Ain't nobody safe… PEW!"

Solo's message was short, but his intentions are very clear. Because of this return he is back with Reigns, at a time when the family is dealing with trouble from 946.

Roman Reigns Prepares for LA Knight Title Defense at Money in the Bank

Reigns has another big match coming. He will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight at Money in the Bank 2026 in New Orleans on October 10.

This match is a rematch nearly three years in the making. Knight is still chasing his first major WWE championship victory, but he goes into the premium live event with plenty of confidence.

Also, the problems The Bloodline have with 946 could become a factor in the title bout. Royce Keys and his crew have been involved in the group's ongoing issues, so outside interference during Reigns' championship defense is quite possible.

Reigns has Solo back in his corner before the event. But will the reunion help him against Knight? That's another matter, especially when the situation with 946 is still not resolved.