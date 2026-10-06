Roman Reigns and LA Knight didn't waste much time to get personal on WWE RAW, just few days before their Money in the Bank title clash. Knight came out first and went straight at Reigns, saying he will leave the Premium Live Event as the new World Champion. He also made fun of Reigns' entrance and how he always depends on his family. Reigns finally answered, and he brought up Knight's attack after the match with Penta. Then the Tribal Chief fired back with a blunt insult, telling Knight, “You took the b*tch route.” Knight had one last reply before leaving the ring, and he called Reigns a corporate puppet.

"You're a complainer" ???? @WWERomanReigns is telling LA Knight OFF! https://t.co/1LE5BmL1XK — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2026

LA Knight attacks Roman Reigns before the champion responds

Knight started the confrontation with words only. He said he would win the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank, and he also joked about how slow Reigns' entrance is.

The Megastar also talked about Reigns using his family for help. Knight said he already knew the 946 might come after him too, but according to him this would not stop him from becoming World Champion.

After that Reigns came out and spoke about what happened after his title match against Penta. According to Reigns, Knight attacked him from behind once that match was over.

Besides this, the Tribal Chief took a shot at Knight's habit of complaining, and he rejected the idea that Knight is the real megastar. Reigns called himself the true megastar in WWE instead.

Reigns and Knight trade final shots before their title match

Things became even more direct when Reigns told Knight, “You took the b*tch route.”

Knight didn't wait. He answered right away and called Reigns “the most manufactured, corporate puppet, industry plant I've ever seen in my life,” and then walked away from the confrontation.

Their argument came when Money in the Bank Premium Live Event is very close now. Reigns is scheduled to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Knight this Saturday at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Earlier in the night, the Usos also greeted Reigns when he reached the arena. The family members were going to discuss their business, but Knight's music interrupted this plan, and it sent Reigns toward the ring for the confrontation instead.

So the title match will happen in New Orleans now, with both men already making their positions clear on RAW.