John Cena has given credit to his wife Shay Shariatzadeh for staying right beside him while he filmed some of the more dangerous scenes of Matchbox the Movie. He did his own stunts for the action film, and one of them was a building jump that he said scared him the most. Shariatzadeh was there on set during the shoot, and later she gave Cena a hug and told him how proud she was. Cena married Shariatzadeh in 2020. He also talked about the promise he made to director Sam Hargrave before doing the stunts. He never fully got over the fear, but he agreed to push himself anyway.

Shay Shariatzadeh Stayed Close During Cena's Most Dangerous Stunts

Cena said Shariatzadeh knew which stunt worried him the most, and she stayed supportive rather than letting the fear take over.

“There were some days I gotta kind of give the Mrs. a danger grade on the days, and she knew the worst thing for me was going to be jumping off that building,” Cena told E! News.

He said he was thankful she didn't join him in worrying about what could go wrong. Her reply was much more simple: “You got this.”

After the building scene was done, Shariatzadeh came to Cena and gave him “a great hug.” She also told him “how proud of [him] she was.”

Cena said the stunts were still scary for him, even with all the support around. Director Sam Hargrave had promised he would keep the actor safe during the shoot.

“I was still very scared in doing all that stuff. I didn't overcome my fear, but I promised Sam I would lean into the uncomfortable and he promised me I would be safe and we both delivered on our promise,” Cena said.

John Cena Wants To Stay Physically Active Into His 80s

The Matchbox the Movie star also spoke about why he keeps pushing himself physically, but his reasons changed as he got older.

“When I was a young 12-year-old, it was to look muscular so I couldn't get beat up,” Cena told People. As a teenager, he wanted to be strong enough for sports. Then in his early 20s, he said looking good helped him to stay disciplined.

Now his goal is less about how he looks and more about staying active as long as his body allows. Pretty wild how much it shifted.

“At 47 now, my goal is to be physically active until I can't,” he said. Cena wants to stay active “into my late 80s or 90s,” and he even set a specific goal for himself, being able to do a parallel squat at that age.