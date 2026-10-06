Shuhei Taniguchi has announced that he will retire from professional wrestling after 21 years in the business. The 49-year-old Pro Wrestling NOAH veteran made the announcement at the N-1 Victory final show, as he was away from action since May. But his farewell won't be only one appearance. He has two retirement matches planned, the first one on December 10 and the second on January 10 in Japan. Opponents for those matches are not announced yet. Taniguchi said he will keep training and keep his condition good until both matches are done.

???? Shuhei Taniguchi appears at Yoyogi — announces his retirement‼️‼️ "Out since May, I'm sorry I couldn't show my face. I've decided to retire. 21 years in this ring — thank you all for the support. A retirement match is coming. More details tomorrow." https://t.co/4QVUzu1tkt — PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) October 4, 2026

Shuhei Taniguchi Confirms Two Retirement Matches

Taniguchi showed up at the N-1 Victory final show and spoke about his absence first, then he announced the end of his in-ring career.

“Out since May, I'm sorry I couldn't show my face. I've decided to retire. 21 years in this ring thank you all for the support,” he said.

So he confirmed that his career will end with two matches, not one. The first farewell bout is set for December 10, and the second will happen on January 10, both in Japan.

Taniguchi added, “A retirement match is coming. More details tomorrow. I've decided to retire, yes. Two retirement matches are planned, so until then I'm going to keep my conditioning right and keep going as a pro wrestler.”

This announcement came after Taniguchi was out of action since May.

The NOAH Veteran's 21-Year Career Nears Its End

Taniguchi started wrestling in 2005 and he spent his whole career with Pro Wrestling NOAH, becoming one of the promotion's long-time wrestlers.

Over those 21 years, he won the GHC Tag Team Championship six times. Every one of those title reigns came with a different tag team partner, which is pretty wild.

His last matches will now close a career that started more than two decades ago. Still, there is no confirmed opponent for either retirement bout.

Besides that, Taniguchi has also been dealing with osteoarthritis in both ankles, and this problem was affecting him even before the retirement announcement.

Both dates, December 10 and January 10, give Taniguchi one final stretch in the ring before he officially steps away from wrestling.