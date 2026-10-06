Brock Lesnar had one more reason to leave an event early, and it had nothing to do with wrestling. After getting inducted into the University of Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame, Lesnar didn't stay throughout the weekend to offer his presence. He went to the banquet, but right after it he headed back home for his child's hockey tournament. Besides the banquet, he was the only inductee who was not present for rest of the weekend. His family was with him when he got the honor, so it adds one more personal detail to a night that was mostly about his college wrestling career.

Brock Lesnar with his wife and daughter at the Minnesota M Club Hall of Fame! ???? #BrockLesnar https://t.co/qRRAKBVX0R — Lesnar World (@LesnarWorld) October 3, 2026

Lesnar left after receiving the Hall of Fame honor

Lesnar got inducted into the University of Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame for his college wrestling achievements. He was a two-time All-American and an NCAA Heavyweight Champion, and these were some of the things recognized at the ceremony.

He didn't come alone for the honor either. Also, Lesnar was pictured with his family while taking the award, so the night already had a personal side and didn't need much extra around it.

Here is the strange part. Lesnar was the only star missing from rest of the Hall of Fame weekend, while all the other inductees stayed for the event.

But the real reason, you wouldn't guess it easily. It was his child's hockey tournament. So Lesnar left and went back home, not staying for the ceremony weekend.

The banquet was the only part of the weekend Lesnar attended. He got the award there with his family, and after that he left instead of joining the other inductees for the remaining part of that night.

Fatherhood took priority after his retirement

This decision fits how Lesnar has handled life away from wrestling, because fatherhood stays a major priority for him. This time his schedule meant choosing a hockey tournament over staying at the Hall of Fame weekend.

His wrestling career had already reached its latest stopping point at SummerSlam. Lesnar stepped away from WWE and in-ring competition after he lost to Oba Femi there.

The retirement situation was strange even before that. Lesnar had apparently retired at WrestleMania, but then he came back for two more matches against Femi. At SummerSlam, Femi beat him and then gave his own blunt opinion before leaving, calling Lesnar "the past" and himself "the future".

So with Lesnar now out of the ring, Femi has taken the role of WWE's Next Big Thing.