Brock Lesnar's emotional retirement moment at WrestleMania left plenty of people confused. Viewers watched The Beast appear to say goodbye, with tears, gloves coming off, and an atmosphere that felt completely real. Even backstage, not everyone seemed to know exactly what was happening. Now, new details have emerged about what was actually going on behind the scenes. According to reports, the WrestleMania retirement segment was designed to create a major moment for the show. While it played out like a genuine farewell, many people within WWE reportedly believed it was real at the time because they had not been informed of the plan beforehand.

WWE reportedly kept details of the WrestleMania retirement moment closely guarded

One of the more surprising parts of the story is how few people apparently knew what was coming. Sources indicated that the segment was handled in a way that created legitimate shock among some individuals backstage. The retirement angle was sold strongly enough that people who witnessed it believed Lesnar had genuinely decided to walk away.

That reaction wasn't limited to one group either. The uncertainty surrounding the segment helped make the moment feel authentic inside the stadium and behind the curtain.

Paul Heyman's reaction reportedly added to the confusion

A lot of attention was placed on Paul Heyman's response during the retirement scene. According to the report, Heyman's reaction convinced many observers that the decision had happened for real. Some people reportedly came away from WrestleMania believing Lesnar had officially ended his career that night. It was only later that clarification was provided backstage that the segment had been created as a WrestleMania moment rather than an unexpected retirement announcement.

The retirement angle may have been temporary, but Lesnar's exit plans are not

While the WrestleMania scene was reportedly designed for storytelling purposes, the report states that Lesnar's retirement is still expected to happen in the near future. The difference is that WrestleMania was not intended to be the final chapter.

Sources indicated that Lesnar has returned with unfinished business and a specific goal before he leaves WWE. That objective centers around Oba Femi, who has become one of the company's fastest-rising stars. According to the report, Lesnar is determined to help elevate Femi in a major way before stepping away. That motivation is said to be a key reason behind the current rivalry.

The report describes Lesnar's departure as something that is coming sooner rather than later. Before that happens, his focus appears to be on ensuring that Oba Femi leaves the feud in a significantly stronger position than when it started.