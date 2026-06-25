Drew McIntyre has not appeared inside a WWE ring since WrestleMania 42, where he faced Jacob Fatu. While fans have been wondering when The Scottish Warrior might show up again, a new update suggests his attention is currently somewhere completely different. According to Drew's agent, Nick LoPiccolo, the former World Heavyweight Champion is in the middle of another major film project. The update sheds more light on why McIntyre has remained away from WWE programming and what has been occupying his schedule during the hiatus. It also paints a clearer picture of how serious his growing Hollywood career has become over the past few months.

Drew McIntyre is currently working on his third film project of the year

The latest project keeping McIntyre busy is The Last Druid, a historical epic directed by William Eubank and starring Russell Crowe.

LoPiccolo confirmed that filming is currently taking place in Spain. The movie follows a Roman Emperor who discovers a secluded Druid living in the mountains of Caledonia. According to the agent, McIntyre is actively shooting the film right now.

That project comes after two other productions already added to his schedule this year. LoPiccolo stated that McIntyre completed work on a secret project earlier in 2026 before wrapping his role in the Highlander reboot in April.

Highlander was completed before filming began on The Last Druid

One of McIntyre's biggest acting roles so far came in the upcoming Highlander reboot.

The former WWE Champion plays Angus MacLeod, the brother of Connor MacLeod, a character portrayed by Henry Cavill. Production on that project wrapped for McIntyre in April, allowing him to move directly into work on The Last Druid.

Taken together, the three projects represent one of the busiest stretches of his career outside wrestling.

WWE reportedly does not have SummerSlam plans for McIntyre right now

The Hollywood commitments also appear to have affected McIntyre's immediate WWE future.

According to the report, no creative discussions have taken place regarding a SummerSlam program for him. Any speculation about a return before the premium live event is reportedly inaccurate.

This year's SummerSlam will be held across two nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. McIntyre was part of the event last year, teaming with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll.

For now, his focus remains away from WWE. LoPiccolo previously explained that McIntyre is a wrestler first and works around WWE's needs whenever possible. He also noted that Hollywood bookings are normally arranged around the company's schedule. In this case, though, McIntyre remains occupied with filming commitments, and there is currently no indication that he will be part of SummerSlam 2026.