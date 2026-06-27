Jordynne Grace hasn't been seen on WWE television for several weeks, and now fans finally know why. While many were expecting an update about her return to SmackDown, the former TNA Knockouts World Champion instead shared a deeply personal setback involving something outside the wrestling ring. Grace, whose real name is Patricia Forrest Gresham, revealed that her journey toward becoming a pilot has hit an unexpected obstacle after receiving a medical diagnosis. The update came through a lengthy Facebook post after nearly a month without sharing any progress on her flight training. Grace explained that the issue surfaced just before her first solo flight, when she went in to obtain FAA medical clearance. What she learned during that process has now complicated her plans of earning a pilot's license and also helps explain why she has remained away from WWE programming.

Jordynne Grace revealed why becoming a pilot has suddenly become much harder

Grace said she was diagnosed with ADHD, something she didn't realize could affect her ability to receive FAA medical clearance.

According to her post, the diagnosis is considered a disqualifying condition for pilots. She is now trying to resubmit her application, but described the process as long, invasive, and expensive.

She explained that she must stop taking her medication for 90 days, and then permanently, to qualify for a neuropsychological evaluation. The testing itself costs around $5,000 and involves eight to ten hours of assessments designed to determine whether she can function efficiently without medication.

Grace admitted the entire situation has left her feeling disappointed and defeated. Even so, she said she remains cautiously optimistic that this challenge will eventually feel like only a small bump in the road.

Her WWE absence comes after another stop-and-start year on the main roster

Grace made an immediate impression when she debuted on SmackDown earlier this year and went straight into a rivalry with then-WWE Champion Jade Cargill. That momentum didn't last long after she suffered an ankle injury during a Saturday Night's Main Event match against Alba Fyre, forcing her away from television.

She returned in April and later competed against Tiffany Stratton in a No. 1 Contender's Match for the Women's United States Championship. That match ended in defeat, and Grace has not appeared on WWE TV since.

During her absence, Tiffany Stratton has gone on to become the Women's United States Champion. For Grace, the immediate focus remains getting through the FAA clearance process, while her WWE return is still on hold. If she makes it back to SmackDown, a future meeting with Stratton remains one possible direction based on where both competitors currently stand.