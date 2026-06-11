Jacob Fatu's last few weeks in WWE have not gone the way many expected. After challenging Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash 2026 and then again at Clash in Italy, The Samoan Werewolf came up short both times. Those losses led to a major shift in his position within The Bloodline, with Fatu ultimately acknowledging Reigns and falling back into a subordinate role alongside his cousin.

Now, a new report suggests those defeats may not have been the only issue Fatu was dealing with. According to Ebou of Self-Made Sessions, the former United States Champion has been working through multiple physical problems, with both his back and ankle reportedly bothering him. The update offers some context for what fans saw during his most recent championship clash.

A reported injury may explain what happened during the Clash in Italy match

Ebou shared details about Fatu's condition while discussing the Tribal Showdown against Roman Reigns in Italy.

According to the report, Fatu is currently dealing with both ankle and back issues. Ebou also pointed to the pace of the match, noting that Fatu did not appear particularly mobile throughout the contest.

Rather than a fast-moving encounter, much of the bout played out as a slower walk-and-brawl style match. Ebou suggested that the reported injuries were a major reason behind that approach.

"The thing is, it looks like an ankle and a back issue. And I'll tell you this. He was not particularly mobile at all in the match, which is why they did a really slow walk and brawl for a lot of it," he said.

Questions are growing about Fatu's position in WWE after recent developments

The injury report arrives during a period where Fatu's direction on WWE television has already become a talking point.

After failing to take the championship from Reigns in two separate matches, Fatu found himself back under The Bloodline banner. For some fans, that felt like a noticeable step away from the momentum he had built earlier in the year when conversations about his future at the top of the card were becoming more common.

Bully Ray went even further while discussing the situation on Busted Open Radio. He argued that Fatu's current role makes him look more like a supporting character within The Bloodline than a wrestler being positioned as a future centrepiece. Ray also questioned whether WWE still sees the former champion in the same light it did just a few months ago when discussions about a possible world title run were gaining traction.

"It almost looked like the Jacob experiment has come to an end," Ray said before adding that Fatu is now a co-star in The Bloodline and that his place in the story moving forward remains unclear.

At the moment, there has been no indication regarding how long the reported ankle and back issues could keep Fatu sidelined. The latest information available is that he is currently out of action while dealing with both injuries.