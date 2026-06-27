There is a running joke in professional wrestling that every Samoan performer is somehow related. It is not really a joke. The Anoa'i family has shaped WWE for four generations, producing some of the most decorated and recognisable performers the business has ever seen. What started with two blood brothers in the South Pacific has turned into a dynasty that includes the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, the longest-reigning world champion of the modern WrestleMania era, and a tag team that holds more championship gold than almost anyone else in WWE history.

Here is what the family's biggest names are actually worth in 2026, and how each of them got there.

Dwayne Johnson: The Family's Wealthiest Member by a Wide Margin

The Rock sits at the very top of the family tree financially, with Celebrity Net Worth placing him at $800 million, a figure built almost entirely outside the wrestling ring. Johnson's path into the family runs through his father Rocky Johnson, who married Ata Maivia, daughter of Peter Maivia and adoptive granddaughter of the Anoa'i bloodline through Maivia's blood-brother bond with Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i. Dwayne wrestled as Rocky Maivia and later The Rock through the late 1990s and early 2000s, becoming one of the most electric performers the company has ever produced before transitioning to film.

That film career has been the real engine of his wealth. Roles across the Fast and Furious franchise, Jumanji, Black Adam and his own production company Seven Bucks Productions have made him one of the highest-paid actors alive in any given year. He has returned to WWE only sporadically since his full-time wrestling days ended, most notably re-emerging as a heel authority figure in 2024, but his connection to the family and the business that made him famous has never fully gone away.

Roman Reigns: The Modern Face of the Dynasty

Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa'i, is the financial centre of the current Anoa'i generation actively performing in WWE. His net worth sits at an estimated $14 million, with annual earnings between $12 and $15 million once his base salary, merchandise royalties, premium live event bonuses and Nike endorsement are combined. That figure makes him comfortably the highest-paid active performer on the WWE roster.

Reigns' father is Sika Anoa'i, one half of the legendary Wild Samoans tag team alongside his brother Afa, who died in 2024. Reigns' mother, Patricia Hooker, is of Sicilian Italian descent. Dwayne Johnson is often called Reigns' cousin, but the connection runs through Samoan cultural tradition rather than direct blood ties: Johnson's grandfather, Peter Maivia, and Reigns' grandfather, Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i, were blood brothers under Samoan custom rather than biological siblings, a bond the families have treated as kinship for three generations. His late brother Rosey, who wrestled as part of 3 Minute Warning before passing away in 2017, was also part of the family's wrestling lineage.

Reigns initially pursued American football, playing at Georgia Tech and briefly in the NFL and CFL, before turning to wrestling in 2010. He debuted on the main roster as part of The Shield in 2012 and went on to become a Grand Slam Champion, the centrepiece of The Bloodline storyline, and the holder of a 1,316-day Universal Championship reign, the longest of the WrestleMania era. He also battled and went into remission from leukemia, a story he made public in 2018.

The Usos and Solo Sikoa: The Next Generation Cashing In

Jimmy and Jey Uso, twin sons of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, have built one of the most decorated tag team résumés in WWE history. Together they have held the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships multiple times, including a fifth SmackDown reign that stands as the longest male tag team title reign in company history. Their individual net worth estimates sit lower than Reigns', generally cited around $250,000 to $300,000 annually in salary each, though their merchandise sales and their central role in The Bloodline storyline have significantly boosted their visibility and earning power in recent years. Jey has since branched out as a singles competitor under the "Main Event" persona and added the Intercontinental Championship to his résumé.

Their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, born Joseph Yokozuna Fatu, has emerged as one of the company's most prominent young stars, leading his own faction within The Bloodline and using the Samoan Spike, a tribute to his late uncle Umaga, as a signature finishing move. His net worth is estimated at around $3 million, smaller than Reigns' but rising quickly given his current main event positioning.

Yokozuna and Umaga: The Legends Who Built the Family's Wrestling Reputation

Some of the biggest names in this family are no longer around to spend the money they made. But their legacies haven't stopped earning. WWE has built entire retrospectives, Hall of Fame inductions and video game showcases around these performers, which keeps their names generating value years after their final matches. Yokozuna, born Rodney Anoa'i, became the first Samoan wrestler to hold the WWF World Heavyweight Championship, winning the title twice during the early 1990s before his death in 2000 at age 34. Umaga, born Eddie Fatu, built a fearsome reputation as "The Samoan Bulldozer" through brutal feuds with John Cena, Triple H and Ric Flair before his death in 2009 at 36. Both men remain commercially significant to WWE's brand, featured prominently in retrospectives, the WWE Hall of Fame, and WWE 2K25's Showcase Mode, which was specifically built to honour the family's broader legacy in 2025.

Why the Anoa'i Family's Wealth Keeps Growing

What makes this family's financial story unusual is how it spans eras and mediums simultaneously. The Rock's $800 million sits almost entirely in Hollywood. Roman Reigns' $14 million sits almost entirely in wrestling and endorsements. The Usos and Solo Sikoa are still building their numbers in real time, riding one of the most successful storylines WWE has produced this decade. Behind all of them sit the legacies of Yokozuna, Umaga, Rikishi, Rosey and the Wild Samoans, performers whose financial peak came and went years or decades ago but whose value to the family brand has, in some ways, only grown since.

WWE itself has leaned into this. The Bloodline storyline, built explicitly around the Anoa'i bloodline, became one of the most successful angles in modern wrestling history, drawing record numbers and pay-per-view buys for years. Whatever happens next in the family's story, from Roman Reigns' eventual exit to Solo Sikoa's continued rise to whichever young Anoa'i comes through the system next, the financial engine behind it all has rarely looked stronger.

