WrestleMania is considered one of WWE's major stages, where championship matches are expected to create unforgettable moments for fans around the world. Every year, fans from across the world gather together at one point for witnessing the high voltage matches. Fans have huge expectations, especially when major titles are on the line. One particular match in WrestleMania became a major talking point among fans. Many enjoyed the contest, whereas others felt that id not meet the high standard usually associated with a WrestleMania main event level title match. The discussion became more focused when the former WWE World Champion shared his honest reaction.

Seth Rollins explains his strong reaction

In a recent appearance, former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins shared that he was ‘disgusted' by the WrestleMania 42 World Heavyweight Championship match, which was held between Jey Uso and Gunther. Rollins said that his reaction was not necessary because of the in-ring action itself, but because he felt the outcome represented a direction he strongly disagreed with.

Rollins believed that the championship should be represented by the competitors who can carry the title at the highest level week after week. He suggested that seeing the championship move in a different direction frustrated him, as someone who has spent years helping establish the status of the World Heavyweight Championship.

The championship match continues to divide fans

WrestleMania 42 title match has been a hot topic ever since the event ended. Fans of Jey Uso argue that his popularity with the audience and years of hard work earned him the opportunity to hold a World Championship. They view his victory as a major career milestone and reward for connecting with fans on a massive level.

Whereas Rollins fans are unhappy with the company's decision that prevented him from competing at WrestleMania 42 and forced him to vacate his title.