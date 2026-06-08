A familiar WWE partnership showed up this week, and it happened far away from the spotlight of weekly television. During WWE's recent tour of Europe, Chad Gable reunited with former tag team partner Jason Jordan, marking the first known reunion between the two former SmackDown Tag Team Champions in more than eight years. The moment surfaced through Gable's Instagram stories, where he shared a photo alongside Jordan while the company was in France. For longtime WWE fans, it was a reminder of a team that once looked destined for a lengthy run at the top. Instead, their partnership ended years ago, and both men ended up on very different paths inside the company.

The reunion brought back memories of a short but memorable run

Before they went their separate ways, Gable and Jordan formed American Alpha, a team that gained significant momentum in 2016.

At the time, many viewed them as one of the most exciting tag teams in wrestling. Their success was not just tied to their work as a duo. There was also plenty of belief that both wrestlers could eventually become major singles stars.

The team split in 2017, ending a run that had produced SmackDown Tag Team Championship success but lasted far less time than many expected.

After the breakup, Jordan became involved in a storyline that revealed him as Kurt Angle's son. Gable, meanwhile, continued building his own career through different roles and partnerships across WWE programming.

Jason Jordan's career took a different direction after leaving the ring

The reunion photo carried extra meaning because Jordan's in-ring career came to an early end.

A neck issue forced him to retire in early 2018, cutting short what many believed could have been a much longer run as a performer. Since stepping away from active competition, he has remained part of WWE behind the scenes as a producer.

That role has kept him connected to the company even though fans rarely see him on television.

Seeing Jordan and Gable together again offered a rare look at two former teammates whose careers moved in completely different directions after American Alpha ended.

Chad Gable arrives on SmackDown with a fresh opportunity ahead

The reunion also comes during an interesting chapter in Gable's WWE career.

After being unmasked and revealed as the original El Grande Americano, attention quickly shifted toward what WWE had planned for him next. Gable has continued to receive praise from notable names within the wrestling business over the years.

Triple H previously spoke highly of him, even suggesting he would keep Gable in WWE forever if the decision were entirely his. JBL has also been vocal in his support, once calling Gable the best wrestler in the world.

Now back on SmackDown, Gable finds himself on familiar ground. Ten years ago, he arrived on the blue brand alongside Jason Jordan. With Nick Aldis bringing him back to SmackDown, the move feels like a return to where an important chapter of his WWE story first began.