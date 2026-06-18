Sad news has emerged from the wrestling world. Former WWE Superstar Pete Doherty, known to many longtime fans as "The Duke of Dorchester," has died. The news was shared by the Cauliflower Alley Club, which announced that Doherty died following information provided by his friend Danny Davis. While younger WWE fans may not immediately recognise his name, Doherty spent more than two decades in professional wrestling and was a familiar face during the WWF's earlier years. He competed in the 1970s and 1980s, working during a period that featured stars such as Bob Backlund, and before WWE grew into the global powerhouse it is today.

Pete Doherty carved out a lengthy career despite never winning WWE gold

Championships were never a major part of Doherty's wrestling story, but that did not stop him from remaining active across multiple eras of WWF programming.

During his career, he received two opportunities to challenge for the WWE Championship. The first came in 1978 while performing under a masked character called The Golden Terror. The second title shot happened in 1983 under his own name. On both occasions, Bob Backlund was the champion standing across the ring from him.

Neither championship match aired on television, making them lesser-known chapters of his career despite involving wrestling's top prize.

His WWF run included several unique roles beyond regular matches

Doherty's time in the WWF was not limited to competing inside the ring.

For a period, he wrestled under a mask as The Golden Terror and worked alongside legendary manager Captain Lou Albano. Later, when Vince McMahon purchased the company from Vince McMahon Sr., Doherty was moved into a different role.

He joined the commentary team and worked as a heel broadcaster, giving him a presence on WWF programming outside of active competition.

His résumé also included appearances in some notable WWF events. He competed on the first-ever edition of Saturday Night's Main Event and later entered the King of the Ring tournament. One of his final tournament appearances ended with a loss to Bret Hart in under a minute.

The announcement was shared by the Cauliflower Alley Club

Doherty's wrestling career came to an end in 1993, and he fully stepped away from the industry in 1997.

Earlier today, the Cauliflower Alley Club confirmed his passing through its official social media account. The organisation shared a statement saying it was saddened by the loss of the "unforgettable Pete Doherty" and extended condolences to his family and friends.

At the time of writing, no cause of death has been announced. Doherty was 81 years old.