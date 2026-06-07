Former WWE star Kaitlyn says Vince McMahon failed to deliver on Total Divas and Women's Division promises

WWE's former Women's Superstar shared her experience during WWE's Divas Era, saying false promises were made regarding the growth of the women's division. Her comments have sparked discussion among wrestling fans who remember the period before the Women's Revolution changed the landscape of WWE.

Katilyn, who was considered one of the most popular female stars of her time, recently revealed everything about how WWE presented opportunities to women during her run with the company. While the division featured talented performers, she suggested that some promises regarding exposure and development did not fully become reality.

Kaitlyn reflects on Vince McMahon's promises

According to Kaitlyn, several female wrestlers have belief that the womens would receive greater attention and meaningful opportunities. She explained that many performers hoped the success of the reality show Total Divas would help elevate women's wrestling and create stronger storylines on WWE programming.

The former Divas Champion noted that the expectations were high when the show became popular. Many women believed the increased visibility would lead to more television time and greater investments in the division. Her comments clarify that Total Divas brought mainstream attention to WWE Female performers.

The women's Division changed years later

Although Kaitlyn was disappointed by how things unfolded at the time, the women's division eventually experienced a major transformation.WWE has recently changed its approach, shifting from Divas branding to presenting female wrestlers as main-event stars.

This resulted in the rise of female wrestling talents such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley, who helped reshape the division, and this suddenly increased the viewership of female wrestling.

Overall, she expressed her thoughts on receiving the benefits too late. When she used to be in the ring, the struggle was real before the division gained true prominence and respect. She was shocked when she was not on the WrestleMania 29 card.





