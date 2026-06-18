Tessa Blanchard's departure from TNA raised plenty of questions when it became official. The former world champion was no longer with the promotion, but the full story behind that move wasn't immediately clear. Now, Blanchard has addressed the situation herself and explained why she ultimately decided to move on.

The Decision Came Down To One Question

Speaking during a recent CMLL Informa appearance, Blanchard revealed that the situation wasn't simply about wanting out of TNA.

According to her, she was presented with a choice. TNA wanted to know where her future was going to be and asked her to decide whether she would continue as a TNA wrestler or commit herself to CMLL.

Rather than making a quick call, she spent time thinking through the decision. She also discussed it with her father, WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, before reaching a conclusion.

Why She Chose To Stay In Mexico

For Blanchard, the answer became clearer the longer she considered it. During her comments, she explained that her life is now based in Mexico and that she feels happy there. She also spoke about having goals she still wants to accomplish with CMLL.

Blanchard had also said that she had already achieved everything she wanted to achieve on the other side. In Mexico, though, she believes there is still more left for her to chase.

That became the deciding factor. Instead of splitting her focus, she chose to centre both her career and personal life around Mexico and committed herself fully to CMLL going forward.

Her Message Leaves Little Doubt

Blanchard's comments made it clear that this wasn't a temporary arrangement or a short-term move. She described herself as being deeply connected to her life in Mexico and stated that, from this point forward, she is "100%" with CMLL.

The statement effectively put an end to speculation about whether she might continue balancing commitments between the two promotions after her TNA release was approved.

She's Not The Only Departure

Blanchard's exit wasn't the only notable change involving TNA recently. Tommy Dreamer also confirmed that he has left the company. He shared the news during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Around the same period, Sami Callahan was released as well.

TNA later stated that workforce reductions were made with the company's future strategy and profitability plans in mind, adding further context to a period that has seen several recognizable names leave the promotion.