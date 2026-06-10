Wrestlers usually spend injury layoffs trying to get healthy again. Some come back looking the same. Others use the time to completely rebuild themselves. That seems to be the route Bronson Reed has taken.

The WWE star recently appeared at IGN Live in Los Angeles, and a side-by-side comparison with older photos quickly showed how much work he has put in while away from television. Reed looks noticeably different from the version fans last saw regularly on RAW, with significant weight loss and added muscle, changing his overall appearance.

The transformation is hard to miss

Reed has always been one of WWE's biggest athletes, but his latest look tells a different story.

Photos from the event highlighted a leaner frame while still maintaining the size and power that made him such a dangerous presence before his injury. The change wasn't just about dropping weight. His physique appears more defined than before, showing the work he has continued to put in throughout his recovery period.

For someone who has spent months away from weekly WWE programming, the visual difference stands out immediately.

His recovery may be further along than many expected

The injury that sidelined Reed happened during a RAW Elimination Chamber qualifying match when he suffered a torn bicep.

One detail from his IGN Live appearance could be just as important as the physical transformation itself. Reed was seen without the arm brace that had previously accompanied his recovery process. While WWE has not announced a return date, the absence of the brace suggests the healing process has made significant progress since he was first sidelined.

That has naturally raised questions about how far away his comeback might actually be.

The Vision could use another heavyweight presence

Whenever Reed does return, there is already a clear spot waiting for him.

He remains an important member of The Vision and would add another major force to the group's ongoing issues with Seth Rollins. His return would also reunite him with Bron Breakker inside the faction, giving the group another powerful option as the rivalry continues to develop.

The timing could end up being important given the current state of the faction.

Several members are already carrying extra responsibility

Logan Paul is currently dealing with an injury of his own, leaving fewer active members available. Breakker and Austin Theory have been handling duties as World Tag Team Champions, putting additional focus on the pair while the faction waits for reinforcements.

There's also an unusual advantage working in their favour. Thanks to the contract arranged by Paul Heyman, the championships can be defended by any two members of the group rather than only the wrestlers who originally won them. If Reed returns in the coming weeks, that flexibility could become even more valuable for The Vision moving forward.