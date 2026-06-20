Roman Reigns may be in control of RAW right now, but one SmackDown star has made it clear that he isn't interested in falling back in line. The World Heavyweight Champion has rebuilt his Bloodline, added Jacob Fatu to the group, and even started looking beyond Monday nights. That effort continued on SmackDown, where messages from Reigns kept finding their way to Solo Sikoa. The latest exchange didn't end the way Reigns might have hoped. After weeks of attempts to bring Sikoa back into the fold, the former Bloodline member delivered a direct response. This time, he wasn't just rejecting the offer. He warned that if Roman continued getting involved in his affairs, he might show up on RAW and start involving himself in Roman's business instead.

Solo Sikoa was done listening and made that very clear

Jacob Fatu once again found himself acting as the messenger on SmackDown. Earlier in the night, the Samoan Werewolf approached Solo Sikoa and told him that time was running out. The conversation didn't seem to land well. Instead, it added more friction to an already tense situation surrounding Sikoa and the people around him.

Later, Fatu made another attempt to get Solo to return to Roman Reigns' side. That led to the strongest response yet from Sikoa. According to Solo, Roman was trying to get inside his head by sending people to speak on his behalf. He then sent a message back through Fatu, warning Reigns that continued interference could push him to show up on RAW and get involved in Roman's family matters.

The night only got worse after that confrontation

The confrontation with Fatu wasn't the only issue Solo dealt with during the show. Tension started building between Sikoa and the Tongan brothers after the backstage interaction. Those problems only became more visible as the night went on.

Things got worse during the WWE Tag Team Championship match involving Damian Priest and R-Truth. Sikoa cost his side the match, creating another setback for the group.

That mistake led to even more friction afterwards. By the end of the night, Solo found himself confronting Jacob Fatu as frustrations continued to grow around him.

Not everyone is willing to acknowledge Roman Reigns

While Reigns has managed to bring major names together under his leadership, not every WWE star appears interested in recognising him as the top figure in the company.

Jacob Fatu acknowledged Reigns after losing Tribal Combat at Clash in Paris. The Usos are also aligned with the OTC, giving the champion a powerful group around him.

Bronson Reed, however, has a different view. After a fan on X suggested that he should acknowledge Roman Reigns, Reed responded with a simple one-word answer: "never."

The response wasn't completely out of nowhere. Reigns and Reed were rivals during the second half of 2025. Reigns picked up a victory over Aus-Zilla at Clash in Paris, but Reed later evened things up by defeating him at Crown Jewel in Australia.