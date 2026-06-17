UFC Freedom 250 was supposed to be a celebration event marking 250 years of the United States. The June 14 show featured a packed crowd and several well-known names in attendance, including Roman Reigns and Triple H. But after the fights ended, the conversation shifted somewhere else entirely.

The controversy started after Josh Hokit scored a knockout win over Derrick Lewis. During his post-fight comments, Hokit made remarks about former First Lady Michelle Obama, referring to her as a "man." The comments drew criticism, and UFC president Dana White later condemned what was said. A few days later, WWE's Titus O'Neil shared his own thoughts in a lengthy Instagram post.

Titus O'Neil praised the Obamas while addressing the controversy

Instead of focusing only on the fighter's comments, O'Neil spent much of his message talking about Michelle and Barack Obama and the way they conducted themselves during and after their time in office.

He said people still talk about the Obamas' years after they left the White House because of the work they did while serving. O'Neil also made it clear that his post wasn't meant to be political. He admitted he doesn't agree with everything politicians do, including the Obamas, but said he respects the way they carried themselves with what he described as grace and class.

The WWE ambassador said the issue is bigger than one person

O'Neil then shifted his attention to what he believes is a wider problem. According to him, this kind of behaviour isn't something that can be blamed on a single individual. He wrote that it comes from a mindset where some people feel they can say whatever they want without facing consequences.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion urged people to do things that actually help their communities and the country. He added that hatred, bigotry, and racism have never been things that bring people together.

O'Neil ended his statement with a personal message

Near the end of the post, O'Neil spoke about unity and treating others with respect. He argued that many major social movements throughout history wouldn't have been necessary if people had always been treated equally.

He also shared a personal note about Michelle Obama, calling her a "first-class human being" based on his own experiences. O'Neil has often spoken publicly on social issues over the years. WWE recognised that work in 2020 when he received the Warrior Award for his efforts outside the ring.