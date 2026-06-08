Steve Maclin's run with TNA Wrestling is officially coming to an end. After spending five years with the promotion and capturing multiple championships during that stretch, the former Impact and REVOLVER World Champion has confirmed that he requested his release and will be moving on from the company. The news had been circulating for days, but Maclin addressed it himself with a message on X. He reflected on his time in TNA, thanked the company for the opportunities he received, and announced that he is now available for bookings. The announcement also signalled his return to the independent wrestling scene after a lengthy stay with one promotion.

Steve Maclin confirmed he asked to leave TNA after five years

Unlike some roster departures that happen without warning, Maclin made it clear that this was a decision he initiated himself.

In his statement, the 39-year-old said he had requested his release the previous week. He also spoke about the effort he invested during his five years in TNA, describing the experience as one that received his full commitment from start to finish.

Maclin's message ended on a confident note as he looked ahead to the next chapter of his career. Alongside confirming his departure, he announced that he was once again accepting bookings, opening the door to appearances outside the company for the first time in years.

His final TNA match came against the company's top champion

The timing of the departure means Maclin's last appearance for TNA has already taken place.

His final match came on May 15 against reigning TNA World Champion Mike Santana. The contest lasted just under 18 minutes, with Maclin ultimately falling short in his attempt to defeat the champion.

That bout now stands as the closing match of a TNA career that included multiple championship accomplishments. During his time with the promotion, he also held the International Championship twice, adding to a résumé that helped establish him as one of the company's most recognisable names over the last several years.

TNA officially acknowledged the departure, as questions remain about his future

Maclin was not the only name to leave the company, as Myla Rose was also released. His situation drew extra attention because it involved a release request rather than a standard roster cut.

TNA later confirmed that Maclin was no longer part of the roster and publicly wished him success in whatever comes next.

What comes next, however, remains unclear. Maclin's wife, Deonna Purrazzo, currently wrestles in AEW, but there has been no indication that he is heading there. Other possibilities mentioned include New Japan and even a return to WWE.

Before joining TNA, Maclin spent time in WWE's NXT system as part of The Forgotten Sons and later appeared alongside Baron Corbin in the Knights of the Lone Wolf before being released in 2021. For now, the only confirmed detail is that his five-year chapter in TNA has ended, and he is back on the market.