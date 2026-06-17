Trick Williams was recently asked a simple question: if he could share the ring with anyone, who would be on his list? The WWE United States Champion didn't hesitate when discussing one particular legend. Instead of naming a current rival or focusing on another title opportunity, Williams brought up a Hall of Famer whose last WWE match took place more than three years ago.

The answer immediately stood out because it wasn't just about a dream opponent. Williams said he would love the chance to face Booker T and even suggested that having the honour of being part of the veteran's final match would be something special. With Booker T's last WWE appearance as an active competitor coming at the 2023 Royal Rumble, the comments naturally put attention back on the possibility of one more match from the legend.

Booker T sits at the top of Trick Williams' dream opponent list

During a conversation with Travis Singleton, Williams was asked which stars he would most like to face. His first answer was Booker T.

Williams said the opportunity to work with the two-time Hall of Famer would be amazing. He also went a step further, explaining that being involved in what could potentially be Booker T's final match would be an honour.

The comment was notable because Booker T has not wrestled in a WWE match since entering the Men's Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. That appearance remains the most recent match of his WWE in-ring career.

Two current main roster stars also made Williams' list

After discussing Booker T, Williams shifted his attention to active members of the WWE roster. One of those names was Gunther. The United States Champion described The Ring General as the best heel in wrestling today and praised multiple parts of his work inside the ring. Williams spoke highly of Gunther's style and movement, making it clear that he views him as one of the standout performers in the business.

The second name was Roman Reigns. Rather than focusing on a specific rivalry or championship scenario, Williams explained that he sees Reigns as the most complete superstar in WWE today. He added that reaching that level is something he personally aspires to achieve.

Williams linked his dream matches to his own ambitions

Booker T represents a chance to share the ring with a legend he clearly respects. Gunther is someone Williams views as the top villain in the industry right now. Roman Reigns, in his eyes, is the benchmark for what a complete WWE superstar looks like.

Williams also explained why Reigns interests him as an opponent. He said that if he wants to become the best in the game, he needs to compete against the people he considers the best.

Williams remains focused on his own path. His latest appearance in the King of the Ring tournament ended in the opening round, but his comments offered a look at the opponents he hopes to stand across from somewhere down the line.