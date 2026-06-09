For a lot of wrestling couples, the story usually starts backstage, on the road, or somewhere inside the business. But that wasn't the case for former WWE Champion Sheamus and his wife, Isabella Revilla-Farrelly.

Years before they got married, the two first crossed paths at a flea market in Pennsylvania. It wasn't the start of a relationship right away, though. According to Isabella, their paths would reconnect much later, eventually turning a chance meeting into something much bigger.

A reunion years after their first meeting changed everything

Speaking on the Wrestling-Wrestling Podcast, Isabella explained that they got back in touch in 2017. From there, things developed slowly through regular conversations and messages.

She said they spent time texting before making trips to see each other. She travelled to Tampa to meet him, while he later visited her in New Jersey. What followed was a period of long-distance dating as they tried to figure out how to make the relationship work despite living in different places.

"So, we actually met at a flea market in Pennsylvania a long time ago. We got back in touch in 2017, and then we had just been texting back and forth," she said.

The arrangement worked for a while, but distance eventually became something they had to address if they wanted to move forward.

Why Nashville became the answer

Instead of one person relocating completely for the other, the couple searched for a location that made sense for both sides.

Isabella revealed that Florida felt too far from her family, while Sheamus was also interested in leaving the state. Nashville ended up becoming the compromise. It sat somewhere in the middle and allowed them to build a life together without either side feeling completely disconnected from family.

That decision turned into a long-term move. The pair spent six years living in Nashville before another change arrived.

The family eventually pulled Isabella back to New Jersey

After those years in Tennessee, Isabella decided to return to New Jersey to be closer to her family.

Sheamus now divides his time between New Jersey and Nashville, according to Isabella. The arrangement is different from where they started, but family considerations once again played a role in shaping where they chose to live.

The couple eventually married in 2022, with several current and former WWE names attending the ceremony in New York after years of dating.

Sheamus remains away from WWE programming

Away from his personal life, the former world champion is still absent from WWE television.

A shoulder injury suffered in November forced him out of action, and he later underwent surgery in December. While recovering, he recently shared photos from WWE's Performance Centre on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of where he is in the rehabilitation process.

The visit naturally sparked speculation about a possible comeback, but no official timetable for his return has been announced so far.