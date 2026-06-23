Finn Balor doesn't appear on RAW anymore after his move to SmackDown, but that clearly doesn't mean he's stopped paying attention to what happens on Monday nights. After this week's RAW in London, Balor ended up reacting to a post from Chad Gable, and honestly, his response said a lot without actually saying anything. Just a few heartbreak emojis. That's all it took. If you've been following the Alpha Academy story, though, you probably knew exactly why.

Chad Gable's apology ended with him standing alone

Gable showed up on RAW hoping to make things right with Alpha Academy. For a minute, it felt like there was a chance. Otis and Akira Tozawa didn't seem completely shut off from the idea of hearing him out. The conversation could've gone in a very different direction.

Maxxine Dupri wasn't having it. She made it clear she hadn't forgiven Gable for everything that happened and wasn't interested in moving on just because he was apologising now. Then came the moment that really changed things.

Maxxine got Otis and Tozawa to leave with her, and Gable was left standing there watching them walk away. Otis looked torn about it, too, which made the whole thing even harder to watch.

Gable's message after RAW showed that the situation still hurts

Once RAW was over, Gable shared a message to Otis on Instagram. "We've written a hell of a book the past 20 years… I hope this isn't the final chapter."

It wasn't a long post, but it probably didn't need to be. The message wasn't about arguments or excuses. It was about the history between them.

Twenty years is a long time, and Gable's words made it pretty obvious that losing that friendship is something he's struggling with.

Finn Balor's reaction summed up what a lot of people were feeling

Balor was one of the people who responded to the post. Instead of leaving a message, he dropped several heartbreak emojis underneath it. Simple, but effective.

He's worked with both Gable and Otis during his years on RAW, so seeing their friendship fall apart clearly hit a nerve. The reaction stood out because it came from someone who has been around both men and knows them beyond what's happening on television.

The storyline has also created an interesting situation for Gable. He's trying to do the right thing now, but that doesn't automatically erase everything that happened before. Maxxine's point on RAW was pretty clear. An apology doesn't mean people owe you forgiveness.

For now, Otis chose to walk away, and Gable's message suggests he's still hoping that wasn't the end of their story.