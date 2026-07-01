Finn Balor has moved on from The Judgment Day, but one old clip was enough to make him look back at that chapter of his WWE career. Months after being kicked out of the faction and changing both his character and appearance, the former Universal Champion shared a brief reaction to a video featuring himself alongside his former stablemates.

The clip came from an interview with First We Feast featuring Balor, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez during their time together in The Judgment Day. Instead of commenting on the interview itself or revisiting the group's history, Balor focused on something much simpler. Reposting the reel to his Instagram Story, he joked about his old appearance with a short message: "The beard????????."

Finn Balor looked back at his old Judgment Day appearance instead of the faction itself

Balor didn't use the Instagram Story to talk about how his run with The Judgment Day ended. There was no reference to the betrayal or anything that followed.

His attention stayed on one detail from the video: his long beard. Since WrestleMania 42, his look has changed completely after shaving the beard and bringing back his Demon persona. That made the older footage stand out even more, and it was the only thing Balor chose to mention when sharing the reel.

Balor's WWE journey has changed completely since leaving The Judgment Day

Life on WWE television has looked very different for Balor since the faction turned against him.

He faced Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 42, marking another major chapter in his rivalry after the split. Following that, Balor entered a three-match series against JD McDonagh on RAW. He won two of those three matches, giving him the edge in the trilogy while continuing to distance himself from his former allies.

The rest of The Judgment Day has remained busy on RAW as well. Liv Morgan continues leading the Women's World Championship picture and is now set to defend her title against Iyo Sky after Sky defeated her in the Queen of the Ring finals at Night of Champions. The group also attacked Sky before the championship match was confirmed.

JD McDonagh is currently dealing with Danhausen, whom Morgan believes is responsible for her recent problems because of a curse. Their issue could lead to a match at Saturday Night's Main Event from Madison Square Garden.

Raquel Rodriguez also has championship business ahead after earning an Intercontinental Championship opportunity against Sol Ruca by defeating Maxxine Dupri on RAW. As for Balor and Dominik Mysterio, their futures on SmackDown have not been revealed, while the former Judgment Day member also continues his reign as the AAA Mega Champion.