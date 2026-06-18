Nixon Newell already made the big announcement months ago. The former WWE star revealed that 2026 would be the year she steps away from professional wrestling, bringing a career that has taken her through WWE, the independent scene, and even a brief AEW run to an end. Now, with the year moving along, Newell has shared another update about where her focus is. Rather than talking about retirement itself, she is looking at what she still wants to accomplish before reaching that finish line. Her latest message made it clear that there are still a few names she wants to face and a few places she wants to wrestle before calling time on her in-ring career.

Nixon Newell is treating the remainder of 2026 like a wrestling bucket list

In a post on X, Newell described herself as "underrated, underutilized and underappreciated" before turning her attention to what comes next.

The former WWE star said this is her final year as a full-time wrestler and invited promoters to put their best talent across the ring from her. She also added a simple condition afterwards: share a beer once the match is over.

The message felt less like a retirement announcement and more like a challenge. Newell wasn't reflecting on her career. She was actively looking for the next opportunities still available to her.

There are still people and countries left on her list

One part of the post stood out from the rest. Newell revealed that she still has a few people and countries left to cross off before retirement. She didn't name specific opponents or destinations, but the statement offered a glimpse into how she is approaching these final months.

Instead of winding things down quietly, she appears focused on squeezing in experiences that she hasn't managed to check off yet during her career. Newell included all her contact email addresses for booking inquiries, which means she is available for future appearances and matches.

Newell Wrestling's journey has changed after leaving WWE

After leaving WWE in 2024, she returned to the independent wrestling scene. She also had a stint in AEW, although that chapter became controversial following reports surrounding her departure from the promotion.

Those stops now form part of a career that appears to be entering its final stretch. Newell has already confirmed that retirement is the plan for 2026. With the calendar now past the halfway mark, only a limited number of months remain for her to complete the matches and trips she still has in mind before ending her time as a full-time professional wrestler.