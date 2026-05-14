WWE has changed a lot over the years, especially when it comes to how women are presented on television. During the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era, female stars were often involved in bold storylines and heavily character-driven segments. Later, the company shifted toward the Women's Revolution, focusing more on athleticism, serious rivalries, and in-ring storytelling. That major change also affected the kind of characters that appeared on WWE programming.

Former WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux recently opened up about how difficult it was for her character to fit into that newer direction. During an interview on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel alongside her husband Killer Kross, Scarlett explained that WWE producers sometimes asked her to cover up her cleavage before going on television. The comments quickly started getting attention online as she admitted her character was intentionally designed as a throwback to older wrestling eras.

Scarlett Bordeaux explained why her WWE character stood out from everyone else

During the interview, Scarlett said her wrestling persona was built around bringing back a more sensual presentation that was common in older WWE programming. According to her, most women in wrestling at the time were trying to present themselves more seriously, while she intentionally wanted to lean into a “bring sexy back to wrestling” type of character.

Scarlett said the idea upset some people in the wrestling business because nobody else was presenting themselves that way anymore. She explained that her character was almost the complete opposite of the direction WWE was moving toward during the Women's Revolution.

The former WWE star also revealed that before Killer Kross officially joined the company, WWE originally discussed using her as a manager for other wrestlers. But plans later changed, and the pair ended up working together on screen.

Scarlett Bordeaux revealed producers repeatedly asked her to tone down her appearance

Scarlett shared that some WWE producers would approach her before appearances and ask her to adjust her outfit. She said they would specifically tell her to cover up her cleavage before going out on television.

According to Scarlett, those moments made it clear that her presentation did not fully match what WWE wanted during that time period.

Scarlett Bordeaux's comments quickly sparked reactions across social media

After the interview clips spread online, wrestling fans quickly started discussing how much WWE's approach to women's characters has changed over the years. Some people online pointed out how different Scarlett's gimmick was compared to the company's newer style of presentation.

The conversation also brought attention back to Scarlett and Killer Kross' WWE run from 2019 to 2021 in NXT and their later release from the company. Scarlett additionally mentioned in another interview with Denise Salcedo that late WWE star Bray Wyatt once wanted to work with both her and Killer Kross as part of a larger faction idea spread across different WWE brands.

Fans are still reacting to Scarlett's comments online, and the discussion around WWE's changing presentation style continues across social media.