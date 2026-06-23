More than five years after stepping into the ring with Floyd Mayweather, Logan Paul is once again talking about money he claims never arrived. A clip from Logan's appearance on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast has been making rounds online after he revealed that Mayweather allegedly still owes him $1.5 million connected to their 2021 exhibition boxing event.

The conversation wasn't really about who won the fight or what happened inside the ring. Instead, Logan focused on a business deal that he says happened before the event even took place. According to him, Mayweather allegedly sold the rights to their fight to a company in the Middle East for $10 million upfront. Logan claims their agreement entitled him to a percentage of that deal, but he says he has never received the money he believes he's owed.

Why Logan Paul says he is missing $1.5 million

While explaining the situation on the podcast, Logan claimed that Mayweather used both of their names and likenesses as part of a $10 million agreement with a company based somewhere in Dubai or the broader Middle East region.

According to Logan, the original arrangement never ended up being the version that fans saw. The exhibition eventually took place in the United States with a different company handling the event. Even so, Logan says the earlier deal had already been completed and paid for.

He then broke down where the $1.5 million figure comes from. Logan claimed his share of that alleged $10 million agreement was supposed to be 15%. By his math, that works out to $1.5 million. Looking back on the negotiations, he admitted Mayweather "smoked" him, suggesting he believes he was outmaneuvered during the business side of the deal.

The legal issue Logan pointed to during the podcast

One detail that stood out from Logan's explanation was his claim that the company which allegedly paid the $10 million is now suing Mayweather.

Logan didn't go into extensive legal details, but he suggested that ongoing disputes are one reason he doubts the money will ever reach him. During the conversation, he sounded far less hopeful than he did in earlier years when he first started talking about delayed payments.

The YouTuber also said he didn't earn as much from the event as many people probably assume. Considering how massive the fight was commercially, that comment surprised some viewers who remembered the event as one of the biggest crossover spectacles in combat sports.

The payment dispute didn't start in 2026

This isn't the first time Logan has publicly claimed money is still missing from the Mayweather exhibition.

Since around 2022, he has made several comments suggesting he was still waiting on checks or was short by a few million dollars. The latest podcast appearance is notable because it attached a specific number - $1.5 million, to a particular deal that Logan says happened before the fight.

The exhibition itself took place on June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It lasted all eight rounds and generated huge business numbers, reportedly drawing more than one million pay-per-view purchases and over $80 million in revenue.

What has Floyd Mayweather said?

As of now, no direct public response from Mayweather addressing Logan's latest podcast claims has been widely reported. Logan also has not publicly announced any successful lawsuit related to the alleged unpaid $1.5 million. In the podcast clip, he appeared resigned to the situation, saying he doesn't think he's ever getting the money. For now, the claim remains Logan's version of events, while the dispute he described remains unresolved.