Dave Bautista's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $16 million by Celebrity Net Worth, a figure built across two distinct careers that could not look more different. The first was professional wrestling, where he spent the better part of a decade as one of WWE's most dominant champions. The second was Hollywood, where a role nobody initially expected much from turned him into a recognisable face on the biggest screens in the world.

Dave Bautista WWE Salary and Wrestling Career Earnings

Bautista signed with the then-WWF in 2000 for $640 a week, roughly $33,600 annually, working under the name Leviathan in Ohio Valley Wrestling before reaching the main roster in 2002. By the mid-2000s, his base salary had climbed to around $1 million a year, supplemented by pay-per-view bonuses and merchandise revenue as he became a six-time world champion and one of the faces of WWE's Ruthless Aggression era. He won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21 and spent years feuding with names like Triple H, Randy Orton and John Cena.

A legitimate back injury during a feud with Cena, which compressed his L1 spine, slowed him significantly. He left WWE in 2010, returned briefly in 2014 to win the Royal Rumble, departed again over creative differences, and made his final appearance against Triple H in 2019 before retiring permanently.

Dave Bautista Marvel Salary: How Much He Made as Drax

Bautista's Hollywood career existed quietly through the 2000s with minor roles, but Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014 changed his trajectory entirely. Playing Drax the Destroyer added an estimated $1.4 million to his earnings for the first film alone. He reprised the role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with reports suggesting his total Marvel Cinematic Universe earnings exceed $20 million across the franchise.

He has been clear that he does not intend to return as Drax in future films. Beyond Marvel, he has built out a varied filmography including Blade Runner 2049, Spectre, Dune, Glass Onion and Stuber, alongside endorsement deals with brands including Smirnoff. He also co-owns DC Society Ink, a tattoo and piercing brand named partly after his Washington DC roots.