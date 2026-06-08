Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been one of WWE's most successful on-screen couples since getting together at SummerSlam 2024. They've helped each other win major matches, stayed at the centre of The Judgment Day, and rarely looked anything but united on television. Still, a recent SmackDown moment may have opened the door to a completely different direction for Morgan's character.

The Real Issue Might Be The Judgment Day

The biggest clue isn't Bron Breakker. It's what's happening around Liv. Tension inside The Judgment Day has been growing in recent weeks. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez have repeatedly backed Morgan, but the group's chemistry doesn't look as strong as it once did. If WWE wants to refresh Morgan's storyline, separating her from the faction could be the easiest move. That could also create distance between her and Dominik for the first time in a long while.

Bron Breakker Suddenly Entered The Picture

During Dominik Mysterio's Fatal Four-Way King of the Ring match on SmackDown, Breakker spent part of the bout flirting with Morgan at ringside. The Future compared himself to Dominik, showed off his physique, and even joked about giving the Women's World Champion his phone number after the match. The segment stood out because Breakker normally plays a serious, no-nonsense character and rarely interacts with female superstars on WWE programming.

Why WWE Could Explore The Storyline

A Morgan-Breakker pairing could fit into another ongoing story. The Vision is currently short on available members after injuries sidelined Logan Paul and Bronson Reed. Morgan joining the group would instantly give it more star power, especially since Maxxine Dupri has already started interacting with the faction.

Breakker is also a six-time WWE champion and one of the company's fastest-rising stars. Pairing him with an established name like Morgan could give WWE another major storyline while moving her away from The Judgment Day.

What Happens Next?

For now, Morgan and Dominik remain together on WWE television. In fact, Morgan recently helped Dominik score a huge King of the Ring victory by getting involved during his match against Damian Priest, Bron Breakker, and Trick Williams. The win sent "Dirty" Dom to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Morgan now has her own Queen of the Ring opportunity coming up. Whether Dominik helps her the same way she helped him could be the next chapter in their story, especially after Breakker unexpectedly inserted himself into the conversation.