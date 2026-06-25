John Cena's retirement match happened months ago, but Cody Rhodes is still thinking about something much bigger than the result of that night. Ahead of his Triple Threat Undisputed WWE Championship match against Sami Zayn and Gunther at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Rhodes reflected on a moment that carried a different kind of weight for him: sitting down with his longtime mentor after the WWE legend had officially stepped away.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Rhodes was asked about interviewing Cena on his podcast, What Do You Wanna Talk About?, shortly after the 16-time world champion retired at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2025. For many people, it was just another interview. For Rhodes, it was a chance he viewed very differently.

Cody Rhodes explained why being around John Cena always felt like a learning experience

During the conversation, Rhodes described Cena as the kind of mentor who never stops teaching. He said there was always something to take away from being around him, whether it was advice, perspective, or a story that carried a lesson.

One example that stuck with Rhodes involved a story Cena often told about "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. According to Rhodes, Cena would recall being excited about a strong crowd in Anaheim, only for Austin to remind him that WWE once drew double that attendance on back-to-back nights.

For Rhodes, moments like that were reminders that there is always another level to reach and another way to improve.

The interview was more about listening

When Helwani asked whether he felt nervous conducting the interview, Rhodes gave an answer that revealed how he approached the situation.

Instead of focusing on getting every question right, he said his attention was on listening. Rhodes explained that he treats conversations with mentors differently because every interaction can offer something valuable.

He admitted there may have been some nerves involved, but what stood out most to him was the opportunity to hear one more lesson from someone who had already experienced everything he hoped to accomplish in the business.

Rhodes summed up that feeling with a simple thought: once mentors are gone, those chances become a lot harder to find.

Rhodes also shared why stepping away from WWE has never appealed to him

The discussion later shifted toward AJ Styles' recent comment suggesting Rhodes could use a break.

That idea doesn't really fit how Rhodes views his role. He made it clear that he has no issue with wrestlers taking time away when they need it. He simply doesn't see himself operating that way.

While explaining his mindset, Rhodes referenced advice he once heard from Bobby Roode. His takeaway was straightforward. If other people are going to step away, then he wants to be the person who stays.

That mentality will be tested again on June 27 in Riyadh, where Rhodes is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against both Sami Zayn and Gunther in a Triple Threat Match.