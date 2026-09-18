Cody Rhodes was involved in a vehicle accident in Houston, Texas, ahead of his scheduled SmackDown appearance. His private bus collided with another vehicle, with an image from the scene showing the bus parked beside a damaged car. The WWE star is expected to appear in an exclusive interview on SmackDown after his loss to Randy Orton at Sunday Night's Main Event. The bus was carrying Street Fighter promotional graphics featuring Rhodes, making it identifiable in the image now circulating online. There has been no information about any serious damage connected to the crash, while fans have been hoping nobody was hurt.

Cody Rhodes bus seems to have been involved in a car accident today in Houston. pic.twitter.com/XFz0ZVpgcy — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 18, 2026

Cody Rhodes' private bus was seen beside a damaged vehicle before his scheduled SmackDown appearance

The accident happened in Houston, Texas, with Rhodes' private bus appearing to have been involved in a collision with another vehicle. The circulating image shows the bus stopped directly next to a damaged car.

The Street Fighter branding on the bus also makes it clear that this was Rhodes' promotional vehicle. Still, the available details around the incident are limited, and no serious damage has been reported in connection with it.

That left the bigger question around his WWE appearance. Rhodes was already scheduled for an exclusive interview on the upcoming SmackDown following his latest match with Orton.

Cody Rhodes was supposed to address his loss to Randy Orton after their latest WWE clash

Rhodes' planned SmackDown appearance comes after Randy Orton defeated him at Sunday Night's Main Event. Their rivalry has become the current non-title program for the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Orton's involvement in Rhodes' recent story goes back to SummerSlam. During Cody's match with CM Punk, Orton returned and attacked him while the referee was down. Punk then successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The two former Legacy members have since returned to their rivalry, following an underwhelming conclusion to their WrestleMania story.

Cody Rhodes' recent WWE title run ended before his rivalry with Randy Orton resumed

Rhodes began 2026 as the Undisputed WWE Champion but eventually dropped the championship to Drew McIntyre. He regained the title before WrestleMania and then successfully defended it against Orton at the Show of Shows.

His next major title setback came at Night of Champions, where Sami Zayn defeated him for the championship. Rhodes has remained outside the title picture since SummerSlam and is now focused on his feud with Orton.

That makes the planned SmackDown interview his next scheduled appearance after the latest loss. For now, the accident has added an unexpected situation around the show, while details about the condition of everyone involved remain limited.