Danhausen's latest WWE appearance ended with Matt Cardona accidentally becoming part of one of the strangest moments on SmackDown. Now, the face-painted star is wondering what might happen if two much bigger names step into the same experiment. A few days after Cardona's bizarre encounter, Danhausen floated another idea on X. This time, he brought up Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn. The post wasn't a challenge or an official WWE announcement. It was simply a question. But for fans familiar with the wrestling history of both men, it immediately opened the door to a pretty interesting possibility.

Matt Cardona's unexpected transformation gave Danhausen a new idea

The chain of events started during the latest SmackDown episode when Los Garza confronted Danhausen over his alleged failure to curse the New York Knicks.

Things escalated quickly. Angel and Berto got physical with the free agent, leading Cardona to step in on Danhausen's behalf.

That intervention didn't go according to plan. Cardona ended up getting electrocuted after making contact with The Miz, who was inside the lab alongside Kit Wilson. Danhausen checked on him right away, but the response was what made the segment stand out.

Instead of speaking normally, Cardona suddenly answered with "You Know It," the catchphrase many fans remember from his WWE run as Zack Ryder.

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn could bring back familiar characters

Cardona's reaction appears to be the reason Danhausen is now looking at other potential test subjects. On social media, he wondered what would happen if Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn received the same treatment.

The question carries extra context because both stars competed under very different identities earlier in their careers.

Before becoming The American Nightmare, Rhodes spent time portraying Stardust in WWE. Zayn, long before becoming one of WWE's biggest stars, built a strong following on the independent scene and in ROH as the masked El Generico.

Danhausen didn't explain what he expected to happen. Still, Cardona's Zack Ryder callback has left room for speculation about whether similar blasts could somehow revive those older personas.

Another wrestling star recently shared concerns about Danhausen's WWE run

While Danhausen continues to feature in unusual WWE segments, not everyone is focused on his on-screen experiments.

Swerve Strickland recently discussed the 35-year-old's success following his move to WWE. Speaking on the Bootleg Kev podcast, the AEW star said he was happy to see Danhausen doing well.

At the same time, Strickland admitted he had one concern. He worried WWE could eventually overextend the character by placing him in too many different storylines at once.

For now, Danhausen's latest social media post remains exactly that - a question. Whether Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn ever find themselves inside one of his experiments remains unanswered, but Cardona's unexpected Zack Ryder throwback has already given him a reason to wonder.