CM Punk hasn't been part of WWE television since the RAW episode that followed WrestleMania 42, but that hasn't stopped him from popping up in front of fans. During his latest appearance outside the company, Punk ended up creating one of the night's funniest moments with a comment involving a current WWE Superstar. The former WWE Champion returned to the commentary desk for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, where he called the Interim Heavyweight Title fight between Jackson Stanford and Bevon Lewis. After Lewis picked up the victory, Punk was brought into the conversation during a backstage interview, and his response turned into an unexpected WWE reference that many fans didn't see coming.

CM Punk turned a post-fight interview into a funny WWE moment

Bevon Lewis captured the CFFC Interim Heavyweight Championship after defeating Jackson Stanford. During Lewis' backstage interview, the interviewer mentioned that the new champion had just spoken with "the legend" CM Punk.

Punk laughed off the praise and made it clear he wasn't taking credit for the result. Then he added a joke that immediately stood out.

He said he wouldn't mind receiving a performance bonus if someone wanted to hand him one because he owed "a certain somebody" a lot of money before revealing the name - Danhausen.

It wasn't presented as a serious claim. Instead, it was delivered with the kind of dry humor Punk has become known for over the years whenever he makes appearances outside the wrestling ring.

Danhausen's current WWE character gives Punk's joke another layer

The timing of Punk's comment lines up with Danhausen's unusual run on WWE programming. The "Very Nice, Very Evil" star has been chasing what he calls "human monies" as part of his current gimmick. Along the way, he has allegedly stolen money from Los Garza and pulled several wrestlers into his bizarre storyline.

Danhausen has also been shown controlling The Miz and Kit Wilson after electrocuting them, with both stars helping him during matches. Matt Cardona was also caught up in the story, although he later ended up on Danhausen's side after being "uncursed."

That storyline continued on the latest episode of SmackDown. Danhausen teamed with Cardona against Los Garza, while The Miz and Kit Wilson remained at ringside under his control. The distractions worked in Danhausen's favor before he eventually cursed Los Garza, with an exploding pyro helping his team secure the victory.

For now, Punk remains away from WWE television. His appearance at CFFC simply offered another reminder that, even during his break from programming, he's still finding ways to sneak WWE references into unexpected places.