CM Punk's net worth in 2026 sits at $12 million, a figure built across three distinct phases of his career in professional wrestling, a brief detour into MMA, and a media presence that has kept him commercially relevant during every period of his life, including the years when he was not competing at all.

He earns an estimated $2.2 million per year in base salary under the three-year contract he signed in November 2023 following his surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames. That deal runs through November 2026, and when bonuses, merchandise royalties and premium live event appearance fees are added, total annual compensation sits between $3 million and $5 million. He is the second-highest paid performer in WWE behind Roman Reigns, who earns a base of $5 million annually.

The Career Behind the Number

Born Phillip Jack Brooks on October 26, 1978, in Chicago, Illinois, Punk began training at the Steel Dominion wrestling school in 1999 and spent the better part of a decade working through the independents and Ring of Honor before WWE signed him. His first run with the company, which lasted from 2006 to 2014, produced two WWE Championship reigns totalling 434 days in the title picture and the famous pipe bomb promo of June 2011 that redefined what a wrestling promo could be.

He walked out of WWE in January 2014 and eventually signed with UFC, making his debut in September 2016 and going 0-2 before retiring from MMA. He spent six years away from professional wrestling before signing with AEW in 2021, a run that ended badly with a locker room altercation at All Out 2022 and a subsequent release. WWE brought him back at Survivor Series 2023, and the return has been commercially successful for both sides. He won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2025, lost it to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, and has remained a central figure in WWE's Netflix-era programming.

What Happens When the Contract Expires

Reports from early 2026 indicated WWE had already opened discussions about a revised multi-year extension. Punk's triceps injury in early 2024 may have triggered a contract extension clause, meaning his current deal could already run beyond November 2026. Whatever the final terms look like, the next contract will reflect a market rate considerably higher than $2.2 million. He is married to AJ Lee, born April Mendez, who retired from in-ring competition in 2015. They live in Chicago, where Punk's roots in the sport first took hold.