CM Punk is finally returning to television, but WWE fans shouldn't expect him on RAW or SmackDown just yet. After being absent from WWE programming for nearly two months, the former World Heavyweight Champion is set to appear on A&E's upcoming UFC Rivals specials.

His last WWE appearance came the night after WrestleMania 42, when he addressed losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns. Since then, Punk has been off television, with reports suggesting WWE has been waiting for the “right time” to bring him back creatively.

CM Punk's TV return is happening through A&E, not WWE

A&E officially confirmed Punk as part of the panel for a two-episode UFC Rivals special premiering next Sunday. The show will revisit some of the biggest feuds in UFC history, and Punk will join a group of combat sports personalities to break them down.

The panel includes:

Mario Lopez – Host of the special Michael Bisping – Former UFC champion Miesha Tate – Former UFC champion Ken Shamrock – MMA legend CM Punk – Former WWE World Champion and UFC fighter

For Punk, the appearance is notable because it reconnects him with the UFC world, where he previously competed professionally. His UFC record stands at 0-1-0.

Why hasn't CM Punk returned to WWE yet?

Reports over the past few weeks claimed WWE did not currently have major creative plans for Punk, which is why he has remained off television. The expectation has been that he will return when the company has a bigger storyline ready for him.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently weighed in on that idea and argued that Triple H intentionally holds stars like Punk in reserve until WWE needs a boost in attention or ratings. Russo compared the situation to how Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been used in recent years.

“When the number and the ratings and Netflix and USA and you name it, when that hits a certain point, oh, he's got that CM Punk ace in his back pocket.”

Russo claimed WWE repeatedly turns to major returning stars when fan criticism grows louder or business metrics dip. According to him, Punk is currently being treated as one of those “ace in the pocket” names.

What CM Punk's non-WWE appearance could mean

This A&E appearance does not signal a departure from WWE. Punk is still associated with the company, and the UFC Rivals special is more of a crossover media appearance than a wrestling return.

Still, the timing matters. WWE has kept Punk off TV since WrestleMania, while his feud with Cody Rhodes remains unresolved after their last confrontation on RAW. A public-facing TV appearance keeps him visible without committing to a wrestling storyline yet.

For now, fans will see Punk discussing legendary UFC rivalries on A&E, and not cutting promos in a WWE ring.