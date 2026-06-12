Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have spent more than a year on the same side in WWE, but recent events have left Flair without her regular partner on SmackDown. Bliss has not appeared on the blue brand since being attacked by Jade Cargill last month, and her latest Instagram update suggested she's been feeling exhausted after competing on RAW in the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

With Bliss' status on SmackDown still uncertain, attention has shifted toward a different name. A recent social media interaction involving Flair has led to questions about whether she could be looking elsewhere for support, especially after a notable change involving one of her closest friends outside the ring.

A social media like from Charlotte Flair has put Kiana James into the conversation

The discussion started after WWE shared an Instagram post related to Kiana James and Giulia no longer being aligned.

Flair ended up liking the post, which immediately stood out because of her well-known friendship with James. The two women have regularly shared photos and updates together away from WWE, whether training in the gym or spending time together during trips across Europe.

That simple interaction has now fueled speculation that Flair may approve of James no longer being tied to a partnership, opening the door for a different role on SmackDown if Bliss remains absent.

Kiana James is entering a very different position after her split from Giulia

The situation surrounding James changed when her alliance with Giulia came to an end.

The split did not leave both women in the same place creatively. James emerged from the storyline as the heel, while Giulia appeared to move in the opposite direction as a babyface.

That dynamic creates an interesting possibility involving Flair. For much of the past year, she has worked hard to establish herself as a fan favourite alongside Bliss. The challenge is that some of the most successful periods of Flair's career have come when she embraced a villain role.

A partnership with someone currently positioned as a heel would naturally look very different from the version of Flair viewers have been seeing recently.

Flair's future direction could become clearer if Alexa Bliss remains away

The biggest unanswered question is still Bliss.

While she recently appeared on RAW, there is no clear indication yet about when she will return to SmackDown. Until that changes, Flair's position on the brand remains worth watching.

James has long been viewed as a talent with significant upside, and a connection with someone as established as Flair could elevate her profile even further. At the same time, James and Giulia appear to have unfinished issues of their own following the breakup of their alliance.

For now, the only confirmed development is Flair's interaction with WWE's Instagram post. Whether that turns into an on-screen alliance remains unknown, but James now finds herself in a very different spot than she was just a few weeks ago after her split from Giulia.