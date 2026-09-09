Bronson Reed didn't waste much time making his WWE return about himself. After showing up at Sunday Night's Main Event and helping Bron Breakker defeat Oba Femi, Reed followed it up on the next RAW by going after The Ruler again. Now, there's another little twist to his comeback. Reed has started calling himself “Outlaw”, giving his return a new identity while making it pretty clear that Oba Femi is the man he wants. The name appeared on Reed's social media following RAW, where he also promoted his new Tsunami shirt. That part comes with its own talking point, though. Some fans have claimed the move is less effective after Reed lost 100lbs while recovering from a torn bicep. Still, the bigger story right now is what Reed's return could mean for The Vision, especially with the group already looking at Oba Femi as a major problem.

Why Bronson Reed has gone after Oba Femi

Reed's return immediately put him into the Oba Femi situation. At Sunday Night's Main Event, he attacked Femi and helped Breakker pick up a major win, securing what was described as the title of the undisputed future of WWE.

RAW made the rivalry even clearer. Reed attacked Femi again, and The Vision managed to get the upper hand. It wasn't just another appearance from a returning star. Reed was putting himself directly into the fight with The Ruler.

That could change the dynamic inside the group.

What the “Outlaw” name could mean for The Vision

There's a bigger question sitting behind Reed's new nickname: who exactly is supposed to be leading this fight against Femi?

The Vision is whole again, apart from Logan Paul's injury, and a backstage moment involving Paul Heyman has already added another layer. Heyman embraced Reed and pushed for him to get the job done with Femi over Breakker.

That has led to speculation that Heyman may have been involved in bringing Reed back because he knew Breakker couldn't handle Femi alone. Nothing in the reference confirms that, but it creates an obvious possibility for tension.

Could Bron Breakker become the odd man out?

Reed and Breakker are extremely close, almost like brothers. Reed even wore Bron's leather jacket on RAW, which makes the situation more interesting if their goals start separating.

Breakker could now find himself pushed to the side if Reed becomes determined to defeat Femi himself. That would be especially awkward given reports of Breakker already being frustrated with WWE's booking.

For now, Reed has returned, taken the name “Outlaw,” and put Oba Femi in his sights. If Heyman really backs Reed over Breakker, The Vision could have a much bigger internal problem than just Logan Paul's injury.