Brock Lesnar didn't wait long to change the direction of Monday Night RAW. Just days after Oba Femi secured the King of the Ring crown at Night of Champions and earned the right to challenge for a world title at SummerSlam, The Beast stepped into the picture and forced a completely different conversation. By the end of the opening segment, Femi wasn't talking about championship gold anymore. He was preparing for another fight with one of WWE's biggest names.

The confrontation didn't end inside the ring. After RAW, TKO also acknowledged Lesnar's return on Instagram by responding in the comments with an emoji. It wasn't a lengthy statement, but it showed that the company's parent organisation had also reacted to one of the night's biggest moments, which saw Lesnar and Femi's rivalry take another major turn.

Brock Lesnar's return changed Oba Femi's SummerSlam plans

Winning King of the Ring had already put Oba Femi in line for a World Championship opportunity at SummerSlam. That path changed almost immediately once Lesnar interrupted him during RAW.

The face-off between the two rivals quickly turned physical. Lesnar caught Femi with a low blow, and WWE wasted little time making their next clash official. Instead of heading into SummerSlam for a world title match, Femi is now set to meet Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

The match also adds another chapter to their rivalry. Going into SummerSlam, the score between them stands at 1-1, giving both men plenty to fight for when they step inside the Cell.

Femi is putting the title opportunity on hold to settle unfinished business

Even though a World Championship match was within reach, Femi made it clear that he isn't thinking about that right now.

Speaking to RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, The Ruler said he was willing to wait before cashing in his title opportunity because dealing with Brock Lesnar comes first. His focus is on finishing the rivalry before turning his attention back to championship gold.

That decision lines up with the current direction of the story. Rather than chasing the biggest prize in WWE immediately, Femi has chosen to settle the issue with Lesnar inside Hell in a Cell.

SummerSlam will now decide who finally takes the lead in the rivalry. With the series tied at one victory each, Lesnar and Femi are set to meet one more time inside Hell in a Cell before Femi turns his attention back to the World Championship opportunity he earned by winning King of the Ring.