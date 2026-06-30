Oba Femi looked ready to make one of the biggest decisions of his career after becoming King of the Ring. With a guaranteed world title opportunity in his hands, all signs pointed toward him choosing between Roman Reigns' World Heavyweight Championship and Sami Zayn's WWE Championship. That announcement was expected to happen on Monday Night Raw, but things didn't go anywhere close to that. Instead, Brock Lesnar walked back into WWE and completely changed the conversation. Before Femi could even reveal which champion he wanted, The Beast interrupted the moment and brought their unfinished rivalry right back into the spotlight. By the end of the night, the title decision was pushed aside, and WWE had something much bigger locked in for SummerSlam.

Why Oba Femi walked away from a world title shot

Winning King of the Ring made Femi the number one contender for either of WWE's top championships. But after Lesnar's return, the champion chase stopped being his priority.

During their face-off, Lesnar hit Femi with a low blow, cutting short what was supposed to be a major promo. Femi didn't ask for another title match after that. Instead, he made it clear he wanted to finish what they started and challenged Lesnar to meet him at SummerSlam.

Their rivalry has already produced two massive matches. Femi picked up the first win at WrestleMania 42, a result that even made it seem like Lesnar's career could be over. Lesnar answered back at Clash in Italy, unloading seven F-5s to even the score.

Brock Lesnar raises the stakes with a Hell in a Cell challenge

Femi wanted the match. Lesnar wanted something even bigger. After hearing the challenge, Lesnar responded that they shouldn't settle it in a regular match. His answer was simple: "Hell in a Cell." That instantly changed the direction of the feud and turned their third meeting into one of SummerSlam's biggest attractions.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce later made the match official, confirming Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi will meet inside Hell in a Cell at SummerSlam in Minneapolis.

Why Femi believes this match matters more than a championship

Rather than cashing in his King of the Ring opportunity straight away, Femi argued that championship chances will still be there later. His focus right now is ending his rivalry with Lesnar once and for all before thinking about Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn.

The match also carries another layer of importance. According to what's been presented, this could end up being the final professional wrestling match of Brock Lesnar's career, making SummerSlam more than just the deciding chapter in their trilogy.