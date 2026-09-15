Brie Bella is still dealing with the disappointment of being forced away from WWE action, and her latest message makes it pretty clear that the injury has not become any easier to accept. The former Women's Champion recently shared an emotional update on Instagram while watching her sister Nikki Bella continue WWE RAW from home. After waiting for the chance to work alongside Nikki again, being sidelined has clearly hit differently for Brie.

There is a softer side to the situation too. Brie admitted that she has been able to spend extra time at home with the people she loves most while recovering and raising her children. So, while missing WWE is frustrating, she isn't treating the recovery period as completely negative. Her message captured both feelings at once, saying, "The disappointment of the injury still lingers. I won't pretend it doesn't." She then described herself as feeling genuinely blessed to have the extra time at home.

Brie Bella Is Still Recovering From Her SummerSlam Injury

The injury happened during a six-woman tag team match at SummerSlam involving Brie, Nikki Bella, and Paige. Brie suffered a broken scapula during the bout but managed to finish the match before being sent for scans.

That diagnosis has kept her away from WWE for several weeks. While Nikki returned to RAW, Brie has had to watch the action from home, leaving the sisters unable to continue the plans that had been building around them.

The situation is especially frustrating because Nikki had only recently returned from an injury herself. Brie had stepped in alongside Paige while waiting for her sister to come back, so the timing of Brie's own setback made the situation even more unfortunate.

Nikki Bella and Paige Are Carrying the Story Without Brie

Brie's absence has also affected the direction of the current storyline. There were reportedly plans involving the sisters following SummerSlam, but those plans now have to move forward without one half of the equation.

Nikki and Paige are keeping things going for now, but the storyline has a natural limitation without Brie involved. Adding another person into the picture would not have the same meaning, especially when the story had been built around the Bella sisters.

For Brie, the priority remains recovery. She has been at home with her children since the injury, giving her a break from the hectic schedule that comes with being active both on and off WWE television.

Brie Could Still Be Out for Several Months

There is no confirmed return date for Brie in the information available, and that leaves the WWE storyline in an awkward spot. Her eventual comeback could reconnect the pieces that were originally planned, but for now Nikki and Paige have to carry the angle themselves.

Brie has already spent 14 years as part of WWE and became one of its most decorated women's stars. At 37, she could still have years ahead of her in wrestling, but right now the broken scapula has put those plans on pause.