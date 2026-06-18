Tommy Dreamer's departure from TNA caught plenty of people off guard. One of them was Matt Hardy. The WWE legend didn't even know the news had broken until he was told about it during a live recording of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

Hardy admitted he was hearing the development for the first time. His immediate response wasn't about speculation or possible replacements. Instead, he focused on Dreamer's impact and the years they spent working together. Hardy described the exit as significant and said he had always respected Dreamer's understanding of the wrestling business, dating back to their time working together during the House of Hardcore era.

Hardy's first reaction came moments after hearing the news

The timing made the moment unusual. While discussing wrestling topics on his podcast, Hardy was informed that Dreamer and TNA had mutually agreed to part ways. The news had not reached him beforehand, which led to a genuine first reaction on air.

Rather than jumping to criticism or guessing what happened behind the scenes, Hardy reflected on his experiences working with Dreamer. He recalled enjoying their professional relationship and praised Dreamer's ability to stay connected with where wrestling was heading.

Hardy also made it clear that change is part of the industry. While he spoke positively about Dreamer, he acknowledged that TNA is entering a different phase and said he is interested in seeing what direction the company takes next.

Why the timing of Dreamer's departure stands out

Dreamer's exit comes at a busy point on TNA's calendar. The promotion is currently building toward Slammiversary, one of its biggest annual events. That is one reason the announcement stood out. Dreamer had been deeply involved behind the scenes, serving as a key figure in both creative and talent-related responsibilities.

With that role suddenly becoming vacant, attention has shifted toward who could eventually fill it. According to reports, former WWE writer Road Dogg has emerged as a rumored candidate to replace Dreamer.

No official replacement was mentioned in Hardy's comments, but the timing of the departure naturally creates questions about how TNA's creative structure could look moving forward.

Hardy defended Dreamer's work behind the scenes

Later in the discussion, Hardy addressed another topic that has followed Dreamer's TNA run: criticism of the company's booking.

The veteran wrestler argued that some of the backlash directed at Dreamer was unfair. He pointed to the workload handled by Dreamer and Hunter "Delirious" Johnston, explaining that the pair operated as a very small creative team.

Hardy noted that both men carried significant responsibilities and were often stretched thin because only two people were managing those duties.

He also defended Dreamer's overall contribution to the promotion, saying he believes Dreamer accomplished a lot during his time in TNA. While Hardy praised his former colleague's approach to wrestling, he admitted there is one thing he still wants answered.

The WWE legend said he is curious to learn the motivation behind Dreamer's decision to step away from the company.