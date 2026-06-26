Big E has finally shared his thoughts on why Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston walked away from WWE, but he made one thing clear from the beginning: he wasn't trying to tell their story for them. Speaking during a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Champion was asked whether The New Day's heel run had anything to do with their departures after reports surfaced following this year's post-WrestleMania roster changes.

Instead of confirming any single reason, Big E explained that the situation was much bigger than one storyline. He pointed to changes within WWE itself, saying the company is now under different ownership than when The New Day first signed. While refusing to speak on behalf of Woods and Kingston, he offered a look at how decisions around pay, creative direction, and feeling valued can influence a wrestler's future.

Big E believes every performer eventually has to decide what they will accept

During the interview, Big E said talent can only control so much because the final decisions belong to the people running the company.

He acknowledged reports about pay cuts but stopped short of confirming them himself. Instead, he explained that every wrestler wants to know they're wanted, believes there's a clear plan for them, and expects their compensation to reflect that value.

According to Big E, there comes a point where performers have to ask themselves whether they're willing to accept the situation they're in. He believes Woods and Kingston reached that point, made their own choice, and said he respects whatever led them to step away. He also added that both men will likely explain everything themselves when they feel the time is right.

Their friendship remained strong even after The New Day split on WWE television

Away from the business side of things, Big E spoke warmly about the bond he built with Woods and Kingston over the years.

He called The New Day the best part of his wrestling career and praised the chemistry the trio shared from the very beginning. Looking back, he said they always worked well together, and the few disagreements they had were usually creative discussions that never lasted long.

That real-life friendship stood in sharp contrast to what fans saw on RAW in December 2024. During The New Day's 10-year anniversary celebration, Woods and Kingston turned on Big E and accused him of abandoning the group after his career-threatening neck injury, officially throwing him out of the faction as part of their heel turn.

Although that storyline has since been mentioned as one possible source of frustration, Big E avoided connecting it to their WWE exits. Instead, he focused on wishing both of his longtime friends success wherever their careers take them next.