Bianca Belair has finally given fans a reason to smile after months away from WWE action. The former Women's Champion recently posted a new health update showing progress in her recovery, offering a closer look at where things stand after the injury that has kept her out of the ring since WrestleMania 41.

The update comes at a time when Belair's future remains a major talking point. While she is still recovering, her return is tied to more than just medical clearance. The EST is also preparing for a huge personal milestone after announcing that she and Montez Ford are expecting their first child.

Bianca Belair shows progress months after surgery

Belair's latest update came through an Instagram Story video. In the clip, she showed that her injured finger is now bending and flexing successfully while she continues therapy.

That progress marks an important step in a recovery process that has been far longer than originally expected. What many initially believed was a finger injury turned out to involve damage to both her knuckle and finger joint, creating a much more complicated situation.

The setback eventually led to surgery in February 2026. Before making that decision, Belair underwent extensive therapy, but the injury failed to heal properly. Surgery became the option that finally moved her recovery forward.

Her WWE comeback remains without an official timeline

Even though her recovery is moving in the right direction, WWE has not announced when fans can expect to see her back on television or competing again.

Belair's most recent WWE appearance came at WrestleMania 42, but it wasn't for a match. She surprised the crowd by interrupting John Cena's promo and used the moment to reveal that she and Montez Ford are expecting their first child.

That announcement added another layer to her absence. Any in-ring return will depend not only on her continued rehabilitation but also on her pregnancy timeline.

Bianca Belair also had a direct message for fans

Away from wrestling, Belair recently spoke about a concern that has been bothering her as she prepares for motherhood. She addressed the growing use of AI-generated images and asked fans not to create fake pictures involving her child.

The former champion admitted that the thought already makes her uncomfortable. Sharing her feelings openly, she explained that she worries about the kinds of AI-generated content people may attempt to create before or after her baby arrives.

In her message, Belair strictly told her fans to not do any of those things. Her message made it very clear that Belair doesn't want to mess around with her first baby at any cost.