The women's division of WWE has seen many rising stars in recent times, but Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley have established themselves as dominant champions over the past few years. In 2026, Becky Lynch has a net worth of $4 million, while Rhea Ripley is worth $1 - $3 million. This makes Lynch $1 million ahead of Ripley, although the latter managed to get there after a much shorter reign. Interestingly enough, there is quite an amazing story behind the accumulation of the fortunes by these ladies.

Becky Lynch Vs Rhea Ripley Net Worth In 2026

At the moment, Lynch is ahead by $1 million in this rivalry. The fortune she has is a result of a long career in WWE with significant title success and big events. Although Ripley did not have much time to accumulate money, her path has been incredibly fast.

Financial Category Becky Lynch Rhea Ripley Net worth $4 million $1 - $3 million Main career WWE, independent wrestling WWE, independent wrestling Major income streams Wrestling, merchandise, media Wrestling, merchandise, sponsorships Media work Film, TV, game shows, book Brand campaigns, gaming and appearances Current commercial profile Established global WWE star Major current WWE attraction

Becky Lynch Vs Rhea Ripley Career Earnings: How Both Wrestlers Built Their Fortune

Lynch's wrestling career goes back to the independent scene before she joined WWE in 2013. She became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion in 2016, then reached another level in 2019 by winning both women's world titles at WrestleMania 35. She later became WWE's sixth women's Grand Slam Champion.

She is not only earning money from wrestling. Lynch also appeared in the movie "The Marine 6," appeared on Young Rock portraying Cyndi Lauper, appeared on various game shows and released an autobiography in 2024. This gives her several different avenues to earn money.

Ripley's journey was much faster and shorter. She started working in wrestling independently in 2013, entered WWE Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 and then became one of the most prominent performers of the NXT and main roster divisions.

She supplemented her income by merchandise, appearances and brand deals. It has been reported publicly that she has been involved with C4 Energy, Mattel, WWE 2K25 and Topps. WWE also featured her in the 2026 Minute Maid campaign.

Becky Lynch Vs Rhea Ripley Business Ventures And Investments

Lynch has used her wrestling fame to build a broader entertainment career. Acting and television appearances have given her another platform, while her 2024 memoir added publishing to the mix. It's a pretty natural extension of the Becky Lynch brand, especially after years of being one of WWE's most recognizable stars.

Ripley's opportunities outside wrestling have been closely linked to the popularity of her WWE character. Her “Mami” persona has become a major part of her merchandise and promotional identity. She has also featured in commercial campaigns, including WWE partnerships with Minute Maid and The General Insurance, showing how her popularity has moved beyond weekly wrestling shows.

Becky Lynch Vs Rhea Ripley Lifestyle

Ripley's public image is louder. Her gothic-inspired fashion, leather-heavy looks and luxury-car appearances fit the “Mami” persona she carries in WWE. She has also been reported to live in a modern Florida home with a gym, pool and entertainment space.

Lynch's lifestyle has a different public angle. She has balanced wrestling with acting, writing and family life, while continuing to work as one of WWE's most established women's stars.