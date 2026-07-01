Alexa Bliss shared some sad personal news with fans this week, putting wrestling aside for a moment. The former WWE Women's Champion revealed through her Instagram Stories that her grandmother had passed away, posting three photos alongside a short but emotional tribute. Instead of a lengthy message, Bliss kept her words simple, writing, "Rest Easy, Grammy. We love you." The update came just days after Bliss competed on WWE SmackDown, showing the contrast between her on-screen role and what she is dealing with away from television. While fans recently watched her inside the ring, her latest social media post offered a glimpse into a difficult moment in her personal life as she remembered a close family member.

Alexa Bliss shared the sad news through Instagram

Bliss didn't make a long statement but chose to let a few family photos speak for themselves.

She uploaded three pictures of her grandmother on her Instagram Stories and added a brief farewell message. It was a quiet tribute to someone who clearly meant a great deal to her.

The post didn't include any additional details, with Bliss simply expressing her love while saying goodbye.

Bliss was last seen competing on SmackDown before sharing the update

Before posting the tribute, Bliss appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

She teamed with Tiffany Stratton in a tag team match against Michin and B-Fab. The match didn't end in their favour after Jade Cargill interfered, allowing The Baddies to pick up the victory.

The night wasn't over after the bell. The heel group continued attacking Bliss and Stratton until Chelsea Green unexpectedly ran to the ring and stopped the assault.

Bliss has previously spoken about keeping one WWE chapter behind her

Away from her current run on SmackDown, Bliss has also been open about why one of her most memorable WWE characters will not be returning.

Her darker "Dark Alexa" persona began during her storyline with Bray Wyatt in 2020 and continued after WrestleMania 37. She later returned to her original character in 2022.

After Wyatt passed away in 2023, Bliss explained that she decided to retire the character out of respect for him and the Wyatt family. Speaking in a Cameo video, she said that version of Alexa meant a lot to her because of its connection to Bray, and she wants it to remain untouched.

For now, Bliss continues to compete on SmackDown alongside Charlotte Flair in the tag team division, with the duo expected to continue their rivalry with The Baddies during the summer.