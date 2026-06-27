AJ Styles' family has officially moved into a new chapter in professional wrestling. Avery Styles, the son of the former WWE Champion, made his in-ring debut on Friday night after months of training, and it feels like a real little milestone for one of wrestling's more respected dynasties. The youngster wrestled for Squared Circle Action Wrestling, SCA Wrestling, down in Georgia and AJ Styles was right there beside him during the match. The debut also lands just a few months after AJ stepped away from active competition, for fans who have followed his legendary career.

Avery Styles Makes In-Ring Debut for SCA Wrestling

Squared Circle Action Wrestling announced earlier this month that Avery Styles was set to battle Ashton Martin at Freedom Fling, on June 26. Before Avery even stepped through the curtain, he had already attracted attention by sharing clips from his training, including one where he pulled off the Spiral Tap. That's the signature move his father made famous back in his TNA and NJPW days.

Now the big debut actually happened at the Royston Dome in Georgia, and with AJ Styles accompanying his son to ringside. After the match, Avery uploaded a video to Instagram showing himself hitting the Phenomenal Forearm from the ringside barricade. Friends and family were there too to witness the memorable occasion, as the next generation of the Styles family officially entered professional wrestling in front of everyone.

AJ Styles Says Wrestling With His Son Would Be "Awesome"

Even though AJ Styles has retired after falling short to Gunther at the 2026 Royal Rumble, he had said before that the possibility could tempt him back into the ring.

In an interview with Adam Glyn, Styles explained that years of hard physical punishment played a big role in his decision to step away. But then he also mentioned that sharing the ring with one of his sons would be hard to refuse if they decided to go down that road. “To be able to wrestle with them one time would be awesome. But who knows” Styles said.

Now that Avery is making his official debut, that possibility suddenly feels much more realistic. Whether it goes down in WWE or elsewhere, a father–son tag match with AJ Styles and Avery Styles would be one of those big emotional moments in wrestling, and give fans another unforgettable moment to the Styles family legacy.