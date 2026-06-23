The WWE vs AEW debate isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Some fans think AEW puts on better matches. Others believe WWE is still the biggest and most important wrestling company in the world. But when the discussion moves from storylines and championships to money, things start looking a lot different.

Both promotions have found success in their own way. AEW has become a massive wrestling show since its launch in 2019. The fanbase of AEW is very loyal and they sell out almost all the time. WWE, though, is still operating on another level financially. Looking at revenue, media rights, audiences, and live events gives a pretty clear picture of where both companies stand in 2026.

AEW vs WWE: Revenue and Valuation

A lot of wrestling fans compare WWE and AEW like they're neck to neck competitors. In some areas, that's fair. In terms of money, though, the gap is still pretty large.

AEW has become one of the biggest wrestling companies in the world and industry estimates say that it has a valuation of $2 billion. That's impressive for a company that's only been around for a few years.

WWE, meanwhile, is part of TKO Group Holdings and has a reported valuation of around $14.5 billion. WWE has grown massively due to the premium pay-per-view events and premium live events. These events have brought a lot of traction to the company. So, before even getting into TV ratings or ticket sales, WWE already starts from a much larger financial position.

AEW vs WWE: Ratings And Media Rights

Many fans think wrestling companies make most of their money from selling tickets. That's not really how the business works anymore.

The real money comes from media rights. AEW's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery has been reported to be worth around $185 million per year. It keeps AEW programming across TNT, TBS, and Max and gives the company a stable television future.

WWE has a much larger collection of media partnerships. The Netflix deal was one of the biggest wrestling business stories in recent years, and WWE's financial reports have also highlighted its media agreements as a major reason for revenue growth.

That's probably the clearest area where WWE has a huge advantage over everyone else in wrestling.

AEW vs WWE: Viewership

TV audiences don't tell the whole story, but they're still important. AEW Dynamite regularly brings in hundreds of thousands of viewers and the company has said its streaming presence on Max has helped strengthen its overall audience.

WWE's weekly shows are still significantly bigger. Raw and SmackDown continue to pull larger audiences than AEW's television programming, which gives WWE more exposure for advertisers, sponsors, and media partners.

For AEW, the positive sign is that its audience numbers appear to have become more stable after some declines in previous years.

AEW vs WWE: Which Company Is Making More Money?

Looking at the available numbers, WWE is massively ahead. The company generated around $1.709 billion in revenue during 2025 and $1.597 billion in Q1 of 2026.

AEW is also growing faster and according to the owner of AEW, Tony Khan, it is at its highest in 2026, but it still isn't on par with WWE's revenue and earnings.

The interesting part isn't whether AEW has already caught WWE. It hasn't. The real question is whether AEW can keep growing enough to make that gap smaller over the next few years. Right now, WWE remains wrestling's financial heavyweight, while AEW continues trying to close the distance.