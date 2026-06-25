For a long time, making it to WWE was the ultimate goal for most pro wrestlers. However, that dream came at a heavy price: travelling 300 days a year, putting their bodies through punishment every night, and hoping the company would actually give them TV time. Today, things are different. The internet changed the game, and wrestlers realised they didn't need to break their backs just to receive a tiny percentage of t-shirt sales.

The real shift began when WWE banned its talent from earning third-party income on platforms like Twitch and Cameo. This forced many wrestlers to choose between staying under WWE's strict rules or betting on themselves. For these seven wrestlers, leaving WWE and launching an OnlyFans page turned out to be among the best financial decisions they ever made.

1. Mandy Rose

In late 2022, Mandy Rose, who was at the top of her game as the dominant NXT Women's Champion, was abruptly released by WWE. The company fired her after discovering she was posting explicit content on her FanTime page. Ultimately, the joke was on WWE. Mandy poured all her energy into her premium content site, making a staggering $1 million in her first month alone, proving she didn't need the wrestling empire anymore.

2. Toni Storm

Widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted in-ring performers of her generation, Toni Storm was criminally underutilised on WWE's main roster. Burned out and frustrated, she left the company at the end of 2021. Months later, she launched ToniTime, a subscription-based website just like an OnlyFans page.

3. Matt Riddle

Following a string of personal issues that ultimately led to his WWE release in late 2023, the former UFC fighter and WWE Tag Team Champion launched a highly profitable OnlyFans account. Riddle uses the platform to interact directly with his supporters, share fitness tips, and post personal life updates, allowing him to control his own brand without WWE's rigid corporate policies.

4. Cora Jade

The young star seemed destined to be a cornerstone of WWE's women's division. However, in 2025, she decided to shift her career focus to OnlyFans, uploading exclusive modelling shoots under her real name. Calling it the "smartest decision" she could have made, she told her fans that she enjoys making a steady income without the constant fear of career-ending injuries in the ring.

5. Nixon Newell

Known to WWE fans as Tegan Nox, Newell suffered multiple severe knee injuries that repeatedly derailed her career momentum before her eventual release. Instead of returning to the brutal, low-paying grind of the independent wrestling circuit, she turned to OnlyFans. There, she shares fitness advice and behind-the-scenes updates about her life while prioritising her long-term physical health and financial security.

6. Brandi Lauren

Brandi's time in WWE NXT was brief, and she was released before getting a real opportunity to shine on television. Instead of wrestling in front of small crowds for relatively low pay, Brandi transitioned into content creation. By leveraging the name recognition from her brief WWE stint, she built a highly lucrative OnlyFans page focused on glamour modelling and fan interaction, earning far more than she ever did in the ring.

7. Sunny (Tammy Sytch)

Unlike others on this list who transitioned directly into content creation, the legendary WWE Diva didn't choose to leave. She was released by the World Wrestling Federation in July 1998 following a series of backstage incidents, missed appearances, and well-publicised struggles with substance abuse. Years later, she turned to adult webcam modelling and subscription-based platforms as her primary source of income.